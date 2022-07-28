Virginia Basketball: Two 2024 Targets Set to Visit UVA This Week

Photo courtesy of Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports

This has been a busy week for the Virginia men's basketball program on the recruiting front. As the Cavaliers prepare to host Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ), one of their top targets in the class of 2023, on Grounds this week, Tony Bennett has also extended two new offers to 2023 guards Trey Green (Branson, MO) and Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA).

The recruiting cycle for the class of 2023 is heating up, but that has not prevented Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff from beginning to recruit the class of 2024. Virginia will have two additional visitors in Charlottesville this week from the class of 2024.

Juke Harris, a 6'4" combo guard from Salisbury, North Carolina, will reportedly take a visit to UVA on August 1st.

Harris currently has offers from more than 21 programs, including Georgetown, Houston, Illinois, NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech and several others.

UVA will also host 6'7" power forward Caleb Williams out of Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. on August 4th.

Williams has been offered by a handful of programs, with Villanova, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, and Penn extending offers so far.

Williams will be visiting Virginia for the second time this summer, as he took a visit to Charlottesville on June 21st. He also took a visit to Maryland in June.

Neither Juke Harris nor Caleb Williams have been officially offered by Virginia yet, but those offers could come as early as next week after they complete their visits.

