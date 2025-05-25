Three Potential Transfer Targets for Virginia Men's Lacrosse
With the offseason in full swing for Virginia men's lacrosse, it's time for Coach Lars Tiffany and staff to begin assembling their roster for the 2026 season. With the Hoos now set to host Championship Weekend for the 2026 season, there's a little added pressure for the Cavaliers to return to playing lacrosse on Memorial Day.
So far this offseason, Thomas Mencke, Tucker Mullen, Burke McFarlane, and Johnny Hackett have entered the transfer portal. Of those, Mencke is set to join Duke while Mullen and McFarlane are still searching for a home. At the same time, Hackett, after reported conversations with coaches and captains, will return to Charlottesville for his senior season. That said, here are a couple of players in the portal Virginia may be interested in:
Henry Dodge, Faceoff Specialist
The Vermont FOGO comes off a stellar junior season where he led the nation in faceoff win percentage, winning draws 71% of the time. In 2025, Dodge tallied five games with 15+ faceoff wins and four games with 10+ groundballs, establishing himself as a game-changing player who would fit in perfectly with Virginia's faceoff room. Dodge also starred against fierce competition, going 12/18 against Syracuse and 11/17 against Princeton. If Dodge were to come to Charlottesville, he'd join a faceoff room led by Henry Metz and Andrew Greenspan. The Hoos also welcome the No. 2 rated faceoff specialist Griff Meyer this fall. Dodge would have one year of eligibility remaining.
Every Faceoff From Dodge's 12/18 Day Against Syracuse:
Michael Alexander, Defender
Inside Lacrosse has listed Alexander in the transfer portal, in search of a new home for his final collegiate season. Alexander, who played in only five games in 2025, has been a star at times as a Bulldog, earning First Team All-Ivy in 2023, where he recorded 12 caused turnovers and 17 ground balls. With John Schroter being the only returning starter in 2026, adding Alexander would provide Coach Tiffany's defense with an increased veteran presence as rising sophomores Luke Hublitz, Luke Jamin, and Tommy Snyder continue to develop.
Liam Connor, Attack/Midfield
Liam Connor, alongside his brother Rory, brought Colgate back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Only a sophomore, Connor utilized his 6'4 and 204-pound frame to muscle and shield defenders en route to 39 goals and 51 assists in 2025. Connor will be highly sought after in the transfer portal but would be a massive addition to the Hoos offense if Tiffany could put him in an orange and blue jersey. His brother Rory also hit the portal but has already committed to Georgetown for the 2026 season. In two games against Penn State, Connor had a combined four goals and four assists while also putting up two goals and three assists in a 16-12 road loss to Syracuse.
For Connor's 2025 Highlights:
With the 2025 NCAA lacrosse season officially ending on Memorial Day, expect more action beginning next week.
