UVA Baseball Picked No. 2 in ACC Coastal in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll on Thursday and Virginia was voted for a second-place finish in the Coastal Division behind Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers received five first-place votes, as compared to eight first-place votes for the predicted Coastal champion Yellow Jackets.

UVA also received three first-place votes for the overall ACC standings, good for second place behind the predicted ACC champion Florida State.

ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

(first place votes in parentheses, followed by total votes)

ACC Champion: Florida State

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (8) - 88

2. NC State (1) - 76

3. Notre Dame (3) - 70

4. Louisville (2) - 64

5. Clemson - 43

6. Wake Forest - 35

7. Boston College - 16

Coastal Division

1. Georgia Tech (8) - 91

2. Virginia (5) - 77

3. Miami (1) - 71

4. Duke - 60

5. North Carolina - 44

6. Virginia Tech - 25

7. Pittsburgh - 24

Virginia was voted second in the Coastal for the second season in a row and the Cavaliers have been picked to finish either first or second in the Coastal in six of the last seven preseason polls.

Coming off of its fifth College World Series appearance, UVA is ranked No. 5 in Baseball America's preseason top 25 and No. 24 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason top 25.

Virginia begins its 2022 season on Friday, February 18th against Bellarmine in the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. UVA will also play Gardner-Webb and NJIT in Boiling Springs before returning to Charlottesville for the home opener on February 22nd against VMI.

