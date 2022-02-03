Tony Elliott Recaps National Signing Day for Virginia Football

See what Tony Elliott had to say about his first UVA football recruiting class

With National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, Tony Elliott's first recruiting class as head coach of the Virginia football program is complete. Elliott addressed the media on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the ten athletes UVA signed on National Signing Day, which included three graduate transfers.

Watch: Tony Elliott remarks on National Signing Day for Virginia Football:

See a full breakdown of each of the ten athletes who committed to the UVA football program on Wednesday below:

Read more from Cavaliers Now

ACC Football Recruiting Rankings After National Signing Day

Richmond DB Carlo Thompson Commits to Virginia

Virginia Signs Columbia DL Paul Akere on National Signing Day

Virginia Football: National Signing Day Tracker

Breaking Down Virginia’s 67-55 Victory over Boston College

Virginia Downs Boston College 67-55 Behind Balanced Scoring Effort

UVA Men's Lacrosse No. 1 in ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

UVA Lands Commitment from Three-Star OL Blake Steen