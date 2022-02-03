Tony Elliott Recaps National Signing Day for Virginia Football
With National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, Tony Elliott's first recruiting class as head coach of the Virginia football program is complete. Elliott addressed the media on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the ten athletes UVA signed on National Signing Day, which included three graduate transfers.
Watch: Tony Elliott remarks on National Signing Day for Virginia Football:
See a full breakdown of each of the ten athletes who committed to the UVA football program on Wednesday below:
Virginia Football: National Signing Day 2022
John Paul Flores (grad transfer)
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 300 pounds
Previous school: Dartmouth
Hometown: Arlington, Texas
Houston Curry
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'7", 265 pounds
High School: Hillcrest
Hometown: Fountain Inn, South Carolina
Dawson Alters
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'2", 275 pounds
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Mac Hollensteiner (grad transfer)
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 310 pounds
Previous School: Georgetown
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Paul Akere (grad transfer)
Position: defensive lineman
Size: 6'4", 250 pounds
Previous School: Columbia
Hometown: Carrollton, Texas
Noah DeMeritt
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 345 pounds
High School: Camden County
Hometown: Kingsland, Georgia
Terrell Jones
Position: defensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 260 pounds
High School: Hoover
Hometown: Hoover, Alabama
Tapuvae "Snoop" Amaama
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'4", 330 pounds
High School: Skyridge
Hometown: Lehi, Utah
McKale Boley
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 305 pounds
High School: Oak Grove
Hometown: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Blake Steen
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 318 pounds
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Hometown: Miami, Florida
