Tony Elliott Recaps National Signing Day for Virginia Football

See what Tony Elliott had to say about his first UVA football recruiting class

With National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, Tony Elliott's first recruiting class as head coach of the Virginia football program is complete. Elliott addressed the media on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the ten athletes UVA signed on National Signing Day, which included three graduate transfers. 

Watch: Tony Elliott remarks on National Signing Day for Virginia Football: 

See a full breakdown of each of the ten athletes who committed to the UVA football program on Wednesday below: 

Virginia Football: National Signing Day 2022

Details on the ten Cavaliers who signed their letters of intent to join the UVA football program on National Signing Day. 

(Note: click on the photos to learn more about each athlete and his commitment to Virginia)

John Paul Flores (grad transfer)

John Paul Flores, Dartmouth Big Green football, Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'5", 300 pounds

Previous school: Dartmouth

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Houston Curry

Houston Curry, Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'7", 265 pounds

High School: Hillcrest

Hometown: Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Dawson Alters

Dawson Alters Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'2", 275 pounds

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Mac Hollensteiner (grad transfer)

Mac Hollensteiner Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'6", 310 pounds

Previous School: Georgetown

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Paul Akere (grad transfer)

Paul Akere Columbia Lions football

Position: defensive lineman

Size: 6'4", 250 pounds

Previous School: Columbia

Hometown: Carrollton, Texas

Noah DeMeritt

Noah DeMeritt Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'6", 345 pounds

High School: Camden County

Hometown: Kingsland, Georgia

Terrell Jones

Terrell Jones Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: defensive lineman

Size: 6'5", 260 pounds

High School: Hoover

Hometown: Hoover, Alabama

Tapuvae "Snoop" Amaama

Tapuvae Amaama, Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'4", 330 pounds

High School: Skyridge

Hometown: Lehi, Utah

McKale Boley

McKale Boley Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'6", 305 pounds

High School: Oak Grove

Hometown: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Blake Steen

Blake Steen, Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'5", 318 pounds

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Hometown: Miami, Florida

