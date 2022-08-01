WATCH: Former Wahoo Makes SportsCenter for Spectacular PLL Goal
The Premier Lacrosse League played four games this weekend at The Star in Frisco, home of the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. As per the PLL's usual weekend, there were several flashy highlights, but none more spectacular than one from Redwoods' midfielder and former Wahoo Charlie Bertrand, who went between his own legs with one hand to score against the Chaos on Sunday.
Check out the video of Bertrand's goal here:
The 2021 National Champion's goal even made SportsCenter:
And of course, lacrosse twitter responded appropriately.
