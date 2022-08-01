Skip to main content

WATCH: Former Wahoo Makes SportsCenter for Spectacular PLL Goal

Former UVA lacrosse star Charlie Bertrand went viral on Sunday for a one-handed, between-the-legs goal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Premier Lacrosse League played four games this weekend at The Star in Frisco, home of the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. As per the PLL's usual weekend, there were several flashy highlights, but none more spectacular than one from Redwoods' midfielder and former Wahoo Charlie Bertrand, who went between his own legs with one hand to score against the Chaos on Sunday. 

Check out the video of Bertrand's goal here:

The 2021 National Champion's goal even made SportsCenter:

And of course, lacrosse twitter responded appropriately. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Owayne Owens | UVA Track & Field

Virginia Swim & Dive Wins Four Titles at Phillips 66 National Championships

In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football

Virginia Baseball: Will Geerdes Joins Devin Ortiz in San Diego

UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Six for Four-Star Andrej Stojakovic

Garett Tujague Talks Virginia's Offensive Line Entering Fall Camp

Owayne Owens, Virginia track & field
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Owayne Owens | UVA Track & Field

By Kathleen Boyce4 hours ago
Virginia swimmer Matt King wins two national titles at 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships.
All Sports

Virginia Swim & Dive Wins Four Titles at Phillips 66 National Championships

By Matt Newton10 hours ago
TyLyric Coleman, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football

By Matt NewtonJul 30, 2022 6:10 PM EDT
Virginia pitcher Will Geerdes signs free agent deal with the San Diego Padres.
Baseball

Virginia Baseball: Will Geerdes Joins Devin Ortiz in San Diego

By Matt NewtonJul 30, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
Cam Christie, Minnesota Gophers men's basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota

By Matt NewtonJul 30, 2022 1:19 PM EDT
Four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA) includes Virginia in his top six schools.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Six for Four-Star Andrej Stojakovic

By Matt NewtonJul 29, 2022 3:31 PM EDT
Virginia Cavaliers offensive line coach Garett Tujague reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium.
Football

Garett Tujague Talks Virginia's Offensive Line Entering Fall Camp

By Matt NewtonJul 29, 2022 2:54 PM EDT
Connor Shellenberger, Matt Moore, Charlie Bertrand, and Ryan Conrad, Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Four Cavaliers Invited to US Men's Lacrosse National Team Training Camp

By Matt NewtonJul 29, 2022 10:51 AM EDT