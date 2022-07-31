Virginia Swim & Dive Wins Four Titles at Phillips 66 National Championships

The Virginia swimming & diving program had 20 swimmers compete in the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships this week at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine, California. The Cavaliers brought home 10 total medals, including four gold medals, led by junior Matt King, who swept the men's sprint freestyle events to capture two national titles.

On the opening day of competition on Tuesday, Matt King and Zach Apple both finished the 100-meter freestyle in exactly 48.44 seconds, tying for first place and resulting in a shared national championship in the event. The 48.44 finish for King broke his own UVA long course record.

Also on Tuesday, sophomore Gretchen Walsh took silver in the 100-meter freestyle in a UVA record time of 53.66.

Virginia added five more medals on Wednesday, with sophomore Jack Aikins leading the way with another national title for the Cavaliers. Aikin took gold in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 1:57.52. This is the first time that UVA has had multiple Cavaliers win men's titles in the same National Championships meet.

UVA swimmers went 2-3 in the 200-meter breaststroke, with Anna Keating taking silver in 2:25.82 and Ella Nelson grabbing bronze in 2:27.40.

Claire Tuggle, an incoming first year at UVA, won a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:58.34, finishing behind only Erin Gemmell and Katie Ledecky. Reilly Tiltmann also won bronze in the 200-meter backstroke and set a UVA record in the process with a time of 2:09.61.

On Thursday, Gretchen Walsh won her first national title, finishing first in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 57.44.

Walsh and King added two more medals on the final day of competition on Saturday. Matt King captured his second US national title, placing first in the 50-meter freestyle with yet another UVA record time of 21.83.

Gretchen Walsh picked up her third medal of the week, taking silver in the 50-meter freestyle. She broke a UVA record with a time of 24.47.

The Cavaliers' performances in Irvine this week showed once again that the Virginia swimming program is the class of collegiate swimming.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football

Virginia Baseball: Will Geerdes Joins Devin Ortiz in San Diego

UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Six for Four-Star Andrej Stojakovic

Garett Tujague Talks Virginia's Offensive Line Entering Fall Camp

Four Cavaliers Invited to US Men's Lacrosse National Team Training Camp

Virginia Basketball: Two 2024 Targets Set to Visit UVA This Week