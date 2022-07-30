In-State Three-Star TyLyric Coleman Commits to Virginia Football

TyLyric Coleman (Ringgold, VA) chose the Cavaliers over Virginia Tech, JMU, and Richmond

Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers have landed yet another verbal commit from a native of the Commonwealth of Virginia. TyLyric Coleman, a three-star athlete from Dan River High School in Ringgold, Virginia, announced his commitment to UVA via Instagram live on Saturday evening.

"There can only be one home for me and that's the University of Virginia," Coleman said.

The 6'3", 175-pound athlete chose Virginia over Virginia Tech, Richmond, James Madison, and William & Mary. This is a significant victory for the Cavaliers over the Hokies, who had a solid chance to land Coleman considering he attends Dan River High School, who produced three alums - Terrell, Tremaine, and Trey Edmunds - who went on to play at Virginia Tech before moving on to play in the NFL.

Coleman was offered by Virginia on May 18th and he took a visit to Charlottesville on June 8th.

“They emphasize family - if you are a UVA recruit, they make it known that they want to build relationships to not only focus on football but focus on bettering you as a man and bettering you academically," Coleman told CavsCorner last week. "[Tony Elliott] is big on building. He wants to mold his players to become not only NFL caliber players, but also to become great men. He wants them to have a future outside of football all while giving his players a chance to make it to the league.”

247Sports rates Coleman, who plays both wide receiver and free safety at Dan River, as the No. 40-ranked player in Virginia and the No. 132 athlete in the country in the class of 2023.

In addition to Coleman, Virginia natives to commit to UVA in the recruiting class of 2023 include offensive lineman Cole Surber (Nokesville, VA), running back Donte Hawthorne (Stafford, VA), defensive lineman Miles Greene (Highland Springs, VA), linebacker Kamren Robinson (Tappahannock (VA), and defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who is originally from New Jersey, but goes to Woodberry Forest School in Virginia.

TyLyric Coleman is the 12th verbal commit in the UVA football recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

cornerback Jarvis Lee (committed June 5th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

defensive lineman Rodney Lora (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

