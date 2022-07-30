UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota

Cameron Christie kept his recruitment fairly private, an uncommon occurrence in this era of social media. Christie did not release a final cut for his top schools and did not schedule an announcement date.

Instead, the three-star shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois posted just one time on social media, stating his commitment to Minnesota on Friday. Christie chose the Gophers over offers from a dozen major conference programs, including Virginia.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers offered Christie back in early April, but he never took a visit to UVA. The 6'5" guard was recruited hard by Minnesota and Iowa State, taking visits to both during the basketball season last winter.

Christie is rated the No. 2 prospect in Illinois, the No. 17 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 107 overall player in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd. UVA currently has offers out to nine players in the class of 2023:

SF Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA)

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)

CG Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC)

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

PG Trey Green (Branson, MO)

SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)



Of those nine prospects, Virginia has made final cut for four of them: four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA), four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC), four-star combo guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN), and four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA), who included UVA in his top six schools as announced on Friday.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

