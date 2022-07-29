Virginia Basketball Makes Top Six for Four-Star Andrej Stojakovic

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made the final cut for another top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. On Friday, four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic cut his list down from over 20 offers to a top six of Duke, Stanford, Virginia, Oregon, Texas, and UCLA. He also had offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, USC, Tennessee, and UConn.

The 6'6", 185-pound small forward from Carmichael, California is the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Three-Point Contest winner, and 2011 NBA Champion with the Dallas Mavericks.

Andrej Stojakovic averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a junior this season at Jesuit High School near Sacramento, California. He is rated the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, which also ranks him as the No. 4 small forward in the nation and the No. 6 player in California.

Virginia offered Stojakovic back on May 3rd and although he has yet to take an official visit to UVA, the Cavaliers are still in the running to land his commitment. Stojakovic has taken official visits to Stanford and UCLA and has a visit to Texas scheduled for early September. Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are certainly hopeful to host Stojakovic for a visit on Grounds this fall before he makes a final decision.

“I have built a great connection with Coach [Tony] Bennett and Coach [Kyle] Getter so far," Stojakovic told On3. "They’ve talked about the winning culture with Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome plus [their] academics are great.”

Virginia has also made top lists for four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA), four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC), and four-star combo guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN).

Virginia has picked up one verbal commitment so far in the class of 2023, as Idaho's No. 1 player Blake Buchanan announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

