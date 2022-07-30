Virginia Baseball: Will Geerdes Joins Devin Ortiz in San Diego

Will Geerdes is joining Devin Ortiz on the San Diego Padres Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Another Cavalier is headed to San Diego. Former UVA pitcher Will Geerdes signed a free agent deal with the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Geerdes joined the Cavaliers for the 2022 season as a grad transfer from Columbia. In 24 appearances, including two starts, the 6'2" righty struck out 32 batters and allowed 26 earned runs on 33 hits in 32.0 innings pitched for an ERA of 7.31. Geerdes was credited with two victories and zero losses this spring at Virginia.

Geerdes is the second Cavalier to sign with the Padres as a free agent this week, joining Devin Ortiz, who made it official with San Diego on Tuesday.

Six UVA baseball players have joined the ranks of the MLB this year, as Geerdes and Ortiz join Nate Savino, Brandon Neeck, Chris Newell and Matt Wyatt, who were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Six for Four-Star Andrej Stojakovic

Garett Tujague Talks Virginia's Offensive Line Entering Fall Camp

Four Cavaliers Invited to US Men's Lacrosse National Team Training Camp

Virginia Basketball: Two 2024 Targets Set to Visit UVA This Week

Virginia Football Injury Report Pre-Fall Camp