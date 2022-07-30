Skip to main content

Virginia Baseball: Will Geerdes Joins Devin Ortiz in San Diego

The former UVA pitcher signed a free agent deal with the Padres on Saturday
Virginia pitcher Will Geerdes signs free agent deal with the San Diego Padres.

Will Geerdes is joining Devin Ortiz on the San Diego Padres

Another Cavalier is headed to San Diego. Former UVA pitcher Will Geerdes signed a free agent deal with the San Diego Padres on Saturday. 

Geerdes joined the Cavaliers for the 2022 season as a grad transfer from Columbia. In 24 appearances, including two starts, the 6'2" righty struck out 32 batters and allowed 26 earned runs on 33 hits in 32.0 innings pitched for an ERA of 7.31. Geerdes was credited with two victories and zero losses this spring at Virginia. 

Geerdes is the second Cavalier to sign with the Padres as a free agent this week, joining Devin Ortiz, who made it official with San Diego on Tuesday.

Six UVA baseball players have joined the ranks of the MLB this year, as Geerdes and Ortiz join Nate Savino, Brandon Neeck, Chris Newell and Matt Wyatt, who were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft

