Virginia Football at Coastal Carolina Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 4 Virginia football game at Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 21st will kick off at 2pm ET and will be streamed live on ESPN+, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday (September 9). Unfortunately, that game will not be televised anywhere else, so only those with an ESPN+ subscription will be able to watch the Cavaliers take on the Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
This will be UVA's first afternoon game of the 2024 season, as the Cavaliers open the season with three-consecutive night games against Richmond, Wake Forest, and Maryland.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 4 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Sept. 21 unless otherwise specified):
- Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30pm (Friday) on ESPN
- NC State at Clemson, 12pm on ABC
- James Madison at North Carolina, 12pm on ACC Network
- Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2pm on ESPN+
- Georgia Tech at Louisville, 3:30pm on ESPN/ESPN2
- Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30pm on ACC Network
- Youngstown State at Pittsburgh, 3:30pm on ACC Network Extra
- Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4pm on ESPNU
- TCU at SMU, 5pm on The CW
- Cal at Florida State, 7pm on ESPN/ESPN2
- Miami at South Florida, 7pm on ESPN/ESPN2
- Michigan State at Boston College, 8pm on ACC Network
Kickoff times have yet to be announced for seven of UVA's remaining games. Here's Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, September 14th at 8pm: vs. Maryland (ACC Network)
Saturday, September 21st at 2pm: at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
Saturday, October 5th at TBD: vs. Boston College (TBD)
Saturday, October 12th at TBD: vs. Louisville (TBD)
Saturday, October 19th at TBD: at Clemson (TBD)
Saturday, October 26th at TBD: vs. North Carolina (TBD)
Saturday, November 9th at TBD: at Pittsburgh (TBD)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd at TBD: vs. SMU (TBD)
Saturday, November 30th at TBD: vs. Virginia Tech (TBD)
For More Virginia Football News
Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Wake Forest
Virginia Shows Mental Toughness in Comeback Victory at Wake Forest
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's Big Win at Wake Forest
VIDEO: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Epic Win at Wake Forest
Five Takeaways from Virginia's Thrilling Win Over Wake Forest