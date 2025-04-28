NDSU Linebacker Enock Sibomana Set to Visit Virginia
According to 247Sports reporter Chris Hummer, the Cavaliers will host North Dakota State transfer linebacker Enock Sibomana on Tuesday, April 29th. Sibomana had 56 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, two sacks, and an interception last season. Sibomana also finished with a 72.6 grade on defense on 433 snaps, including a 79.3 tackling grade and a 76.3 grade in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
Virginia has been active in the transfer portal and has a borderline top 25 portal class, according to 247Sports. They currently have 26 commitments, and their commitments have an 86.12 ranking per 247Sports. The class ranks 28th in the country and fourth in the ACC, behind Miami, Florida State, and North Carolina.
A North Dakota native, Sibomana was a dual-threat player in high school, playing both running back and safety at Fargo South High School. Sibomana racked up 687 all-purpose yards in his senior season, which included 362 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries.
After committing to NDSU, Sibomana redshirted his first season before playing three games his sophomore year.
In his junior year, Sibomana missed the entire year after suffering an ankle injury in preseason camp.
After a lengthy recovery, Sibomana returned to action and made his presence felt, earning seven starts and playing in all 16 games this past fall as he finished tied for second on the team in tackles with 56. Sibomana’s best performance of the season came in the Bison’s NCAA second-round playoff game against Abilene Christian, where he recorded 10 tackles, nine of which were solo efforts.
Last season, Sibomana also showed a knack for disrupting teams in the backfield as he racked up 7.5 tackles-for-a-loss, which included two sacks. As for turnovers, Sibomana forced two fumbles and recorded a 34-yard pick-six in 2024.
The addition of Sibomana would provide further depth to a linebacker room led by Kam Robinson and James Jackson. Behind them, Eastern Kentucky transfer Maddox Marcellus and Trey McDonald provide the reinforcement, with Sibomana potentially bringing more security to the position. Stevie Bracey and Myles Brown round out this talented room as they both impressed in Virginia’s spring game on April 12th.
For more on Virginia's Depth Chart: Virginia Football Depth Chart Projection Post Spring Football
As for competitors, Sibomana has also received offers from South Alabama, Toledo, Akron, and Wyoming.
The commitment of Sibomana would round out an impressive stretch for the Cavaliers in the spring transfer portal. Sibomana would be the eigth spring transfer for Virginia following this past Saturday where the Hoos added three players. Below is the list of current spring acquisitions by Tony Elliott and his staff:
- Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson
- Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave
- New Mexico/Kentucky offensive lineman Wallace Unamba
- Tennessee Tech defensive end Daniel Rickert
- Arkansas State offensive tackle Makilan Thomas
- Syracuse offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr.
- Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee
