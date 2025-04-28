NDSU Linebacker Enock Sibomana Set to Visit Virginia

North Dakota State LB transfer Enock Sibomana is visiting Virginia on Tuesday, his reps @WeGetYouOffers tell @247Sports.



Sibomana posted 56 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 sacks & an INT last year. He's picked up several other FBS offers since entering the portal.https://t.co/3q7ARZkYKk pic.twitter.com/8vFAGcqKln