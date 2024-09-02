Overreactions From Virginia Football's Win Over Richmond
Week one of the Virginia football season is complete. A lot happened in that game so let’s do what every sports talk show and media outlet does and overreact. With that being said, here’s our overreactions from Virginia’s week one win over Richmond in addition to one ACC overreaction:
Anthony Colandrea Will Be a Top QB in College Football
Whether that is this season or over the rest of his college career, Anthony Colandrea will be a star for the Cavaliers and a top name in the college football landscape. Against Richmond, Colandrea showed improvement from last season throwing for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The sophomore was constantly making the smart plays, showing he has worked hard to be better with a year under his belt. If he was under pressure, instead of trying to lob a ball into double coverage to be a hero, Colandrea would run and take what the defense was giving him, allowing the Virginia offense to live another down.
Maturity is the word to describe Colandrea’s performance on Saturday, a performance that showed great signs of things to come for the sophomore with high expectations.
Virginia Will Once Again Finish Last in Sacks in the ACC
The Cavaliers had one sack against Richmond which came in the fourth quarter as the game drew to a close. Only getting one sack against an FCS opponent is worrisome as the offensive lines Virginia will be facing are only going to improve as the season progresses. A defensive line that fell way short of expectations last season may once again be falling short of the bar this year.
Malachi Fields Will Go Far in the Biletnikoff Award Voting
Fields registered his first 100 yard game of his career against Richmond, showing with Malik Washington now gone, the senior has stepped up to the plate in the wide receiver room and is eager to step into the top wide receiver role for the Hoos. The diving catch Fields made at the end of the first half was an NFL caliber catch for a top collegiate wide receiver who is going to build off of this performance against Wake Forest.
Chris Tyree May Have Been Overhyped
Let’s take a step back and admit that any comparisons between Malik Washington and Chris Tyree were a little extreme. Washington delivered the most prolific season for a Virginia wide receiver ever, finishing with 110 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards which were both single-season school records. Placing those expectations on Tyree is extreme.
As for his performance, Tyree had zero catches and three drops, a tough first night in the blue and orange which was probably attributed to first game jitters. The solution: get Tyree a touch early against Wake Forest with a jet sweep or a screen to eliminate any confidence issues early on. He may not be Malik Washington, but he is still a critical part of this Virginia offense.
