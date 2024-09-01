Five Takeaways from Virginia Football's Win Over Richmond
Through a lengthy weather delay, the Cavaliers dominated the Richmond Spiders all night to put Virginia into the win column with a 34-13 victory at Scott Stadium.
With that said, here’s our five takeaways from Virginia’s decisive win over Richmond:
Anthony Colandrea Looked the Part
After winning the starting job over Tony Muskett in Fall camp, Colandrea proved Tony Elliot’s decision to be the correct choice. Against the Spiders, Colandrea made all of the correct throws and played smart football for the majority of the game. His lone mistake was a 20-yard sack he suffered after trying to extend a play.
Despite that, Colandrea threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore was also not afraid to scramble, rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown, taking whatever the defense gave him. The result builds momentum for Colandrea as he will face a much tougher opponent next week in ACC opponent Wake Forest.
One interesting note about the pass game, a lot of short passes and throws to the sideline, but not a lot of throws down the middle of the field.
Virginia Weathers the Storm
Last year against JMU, the Cavaliers led 35-24 before a weather delay. After the delay, the Cavaliers collapsed, with the Dukes scoring 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Hoos. Against Richmond, the Cavaliers entered the locker room during the weather delay up 20-7, a similar score line, although this time, Virginia scored on its first possession after the delay with a beautiful return by Xavier Brown to the Cavaliers 46-yard line. After that, Kobe Pace rushed for 43 yards before a short three-yard rush for the touchdown to silence any comeback for the Spiders.
Tony Elliott mentioned after the game the Cavaliers opted to eat during the delay which was different than last year. Colandrea mentioned he ate barbecue while Kobe Pace had a PB&J.
Kobe Pace Impresses in the Backfield
Pace rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown, showing why he is the Cavaliers starting running back this season. After an impressive Fall camp where he received praise from offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, Pace looked quick coming out of the backfield, averaging 8.45 yards a carry. Pace averaged 6.1 yards a carry his sophomore year at Clemson and is off to a great start to his final collegiate season.
Malachi Fields is Elite, But Chris Tyree Struggled
The Senior from Charlottesville was unstoppable against Richmond. The Cavaliers ran multiple bubble screens with Malachi Fields, and in two scenarios, Fields broke at a minimum of two tackles, showing his strength and quickness. Fields finished with 100 yards and recorded the catch of the game, fully laying out to catch a pass from Colandrea. On the other hand, wide receiver Chris Tyree recorded three drops and zero catches.
No Sacks for the Defense
Overall, the defense had an outstanding night, limiting the Spiders to only 13 points. The Cavaliers did have seven tackles for a loss, and Corey Thomas Jr. recorded a forced fumble that was recovered by Kam Robinson.
The lone point of improvement was the sack category, where the Cavaliers recorded zero sacks. Virginia recorded only 11 in 2023, which was last in the ACC. This category needs to improve.
The Cavaliers will now shift their focus to Wake Forest, who they will face next Saturday at 7pm.