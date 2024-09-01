UVA Football: Virginia Storms Past Richmond 34-13
On Saturday night, Virginia football earned its first win of the season, defeating the Richmond Spiders 34-13 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. Virginia was powered by quarterback Anthony Colandrea who threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in between a rain delay that lasted over two hours that went into effect with 4:28 to play in the second quarter.
The Cavaliers came out of the gates on fire. After forcing a three and out, Colandrea went right to work with a 35 yard rush on the first play from scrimmage. Two plays later, Colandrea found Kent State transfer Trell Harris for a 35 yard touchdown to put the Hoos' up early.
On Richmond's second offensive drive, Corey Thomas Jr. forced a fumble that was recovered by Kam Robinson. With the ball back in Colandrea's hands he put the Cavaliers in scoring position to set up a field goal before the sophomore quarterback found Jack Griese on a wheel route for a 57 yard touchdown on the ensuing Virginia possession to make it 17-0.
The Cavaliers added a field goal before Richmond responded with a long methodical drive that ended with a Kyle Wickersham rushing touchdown. After the touchdown, the game was paused for a weather delay that started at 7:01 PM and concluded at 9:17 PM.
The last time Virginia had a weather delay was against JMU where the Cavaliers led 35-24 entering the delay and lost 36-35 with the Dukes scoring 12 unanswered. This time around the Cavaliers opened up with an impressive touchdown drive that included a 43 yard rush and a three yard touchdown run from Kobe Pace. Pace finished the game with 93 yards and one touchdown.
After that, Virginia drove down the field one more time with Malachi Fields making a diving catch to help put the Cavaliers in field goal range before Will Bettridge missed the field goal, sending Virginia into the half with a 27-7 lead.
In the third quarter, the offense continued to click with Colandrea using his legs to pick up two first downs and a seven yard rushing touchdown to make it 34-7. Shortly after that, Tony Muskett entered the game for the Hoos' as the Cavaliers took their foot on the gas. At quarterback, Muskett mostly handed the ball off but did throw an interception on his second throw.
With a large lead, Virginia looked to its bench as Richmond scored one more field goal to make it 34-13 as the Cavaliers earned their first win of the season.
With an opening game win, Virginia turns its attention to Wake Forest next Saturday at 7pm in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.