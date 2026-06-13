Potential breakout stars for Virginia football this season

From an outside perspective, it would be easy to say that Virginia football lost a lot of 2025 production. Over a dozen starters are gone — leaving several vacancies both offensively and defensively. Many national outlets have cited this as a reason to predict a decline for the Cavaliers in 2026.

However, this roster contains more gems than some have preemptively declared. Some of those underrated contributors could ascend to stardom in 2026.

WR Kam Courtney

2025: 25 catches for 234 yards; four carries for 38 yards and a rushing touchdown

Courtney appears to have inherited the Cam Ross slot role in Virginia’s offense. With smooth, ankle-breaking quickness, Courtney could explode onto the scene in 2026. He is a player Virginia would like to get involved — as a freshman in 2024, he was voted the team’s offensive rookie of the year, and in 2025, he played in all 14 games. Courtney has made a few plays of 30-plus yards already. With a starting role, he could be primed for career-highs across the board. Expect his first career receiving touchdown to happen this season.

RB Peyton Lewis

2025 (at Tennessee): 70 carries for 290 yards and seven touchdowns; four catches for 42 yards; six kickoff returns for 128 yards

If Lewis earns the starting gig and stays healthy, it is near-certain that he will surpass his previous career-bests. Lewis has all the physical tools to be a star. He is a smooth, north-south runner with track and field speed.

He also has the power to truck his way through linebackers, making him a complete running back. The only question is what the running back splits look like, as Des Kitchings will want to involve Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, Solomon Beebe, Noah Vaughn and Xay Davis.

DL Jason Hammond

2025: 32 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Hammond earned a preseason Fourth-Team All-ACC spot (Phil Steele), which could be the start of a special senior season for the Miami native. He started all 14 games last year, but Virginia now loses Jahmeer Carter, Jacob Holmes and Hunter Osborne — three of the five Cavaliers on the 2025 depth chart on the interior defensive line.

With such a need for run-stuffing and pass rush up front, Hammond could be the one to step up. Elliott challenged him to do so this spring.

“You know who he is as a young man,” Elliott said. “You know who he is as a player. Now, who's he going to be as a leader?”

SPUR Corey Costner

2025: 28 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions, three pass breakups

Costner also seems destined for success. He performed admirably in place of Ja’Son Prevard at times last year, and Costner is now the clear starter at the SPUR spot. He is a rangy ballhawk with the ability to lay the boom in the run game. Costner can be a gamechanger for the Cavaliers defense — as seen through his clutch interception against Duke in the ACC Championship game.