Former UVA Football Players Who Can Make the 2023 NFL Playoffs

With just two weeks remaining in the NFL season, the playoff picture is beginning to take its final shape. Several teams have already clinched berths to the NFL playoffs, but many more are still in the hunt for a spot, including a few teams who have former Virginia football players on the roster.

Here's the NFL playoff status of every team with a UVA alum on the roster entering week 17:

Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

UVA alum: Juan Thornhill

NFL Playoff status: The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West division title and have a 34.8% chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, per ESPN. The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Remaining Schedule: vs. Denver Broncos, at Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

UVA alum: Anthony Harris (practice squad)

NFL Playoff status: The Eagles have clinched a berth in the NFL Playoffs and have a 97.9% chance of winning the NFC East division title and a 97.5% chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, per ESPN. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win or a tie against the Saints and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win OR a tie with a loss or a tie by the Vikings.

Remaining Schedule: vs. New Orleans Saints, vs. New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

UVA alums: Morgan Moses, Brent Urban

NFL Playoff status: The Ravens have clinched a berth in the NFL Playoffs and have a 34.7% chance to win the AFC North division title, per ESPN. The Ravens are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

UVA alum: Joe Reed (practice squad)

NFL Playoff status: The Chargers have clinched a berth in the NFL playoffs, but cannot clinch the AFC West. The Chargers are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Los Angeles Rams, at Denver Broncos

Tampa Buccaneers (7-8)

UVA alum: Charles Snowden (practice squad)

NFL Playoff status: The Buccaneers have not clinched a playoff berth, but have a 65.9% chance of winning the NFC South. The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South division title with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina Panthers, at Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets (7-8)

UVA alums: Bryce Hall, Eric Smith (practice squad), Chris Glaser (practice squad)

NFL Playoff status: The Jets have a 10.2% chance of making the playoffs and are currently 9th in the AFC standings.

Remaining schedule: at Seattle Seahawks, at Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

UVA alum: Joey Blount (reserve)

NFL Playoff status: The Seahawks have a 28.3% chance of making the playoffs and are currently 8th in the NFC standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. New York Jets, vs. Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

UVA alum: Micah Kiser (reserve)

NFL Playoff status: The Raiders have a 0.8% chance of making the playoffs and are currently 12th in the AFC standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. San Francisco 49ers, vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN