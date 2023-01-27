Skip to main content

Jay Huff on Pace to Shatter NBA G League Blocks Record

Huff is averaging 4.4 blocks per game, double that of the second-leading shot blocker in the NBA G League
The all-time record for most blocks in a single season in the NBA G League is in jeopardy, courtesy of former Virginia center Jay Huff. The record for most blocks in a season in the NBA's development league is currently held by Kurt Looby, who blocked 166 shots, or an average of 3.3 blocks per game, in the 2009-2010 season. 

Through just ten games so far this season, Jay Huff has already blocked 44 shots for a ridiculous average of 4.4 blocks per game. For context, the second-leading shot blocker in the NBA G League is averaging 2.2 blocked shots per game. Huff is on pace to shatter the single-season blocked shots record as he is on track to record 220 blocks in the 50-game season if he maintains this pace. 

Huff has registered at least four blocks seven times this season and has a seven-block game to his name as well. Huff's shot-blocking prowess will come as no surprise to Virginia fans, who will remember well when the Durham native Huff delivered an incredible performance against his hometown Duke team, blocking ten shots in an upset 52-50 win for Virginia over No. 7 Duke on February 29th, 2020. 

The former Wahoo is getting it done on both ends of the floor, averaging 15.0 points per game on 66.7% shooting and 38.9% from beyond the arc, an impressive clip for the 7'1" big man. 

Of course, the hope is that Jay Huff won't even have the chance to break the G League blocks record if the Los Angeles Lakers will finally wake up and give him a proper opportunity to prove himself in the NBA. Huff appeared in four games last season for the Lakers, but played a total of just 20 minutes in those four games and has yet to score his first-career points. 

With his otherworldly rim protection skills and his ability to serve as an effective rim-runner and three-point shooting center, Jay Huff has more than proved at this point that he deserves a shot to play at the NBA level, either for the Los Angeles Lakers or for some other NBA team that takes notice of Huff's potential and makes a move to acquire him. It's only a matter of time. 

