Report: Duke Midfielder Charles Balsamo Transferring to Virginia Lacrosse
Two days, two big-time offensive transfers for Lars Tiffany and the UVA men's lacrosse program. One day after landing a commitment from Bryant midfielder Johnny Hackett, Virginia picked up another big victory in the transfer portal as Duke transfer Charles Balsamo reportedly committed to UVA, as first reported by Matt Chandik on Thursday.
Like most players who end up at Duke, Balsamo was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, rated the No. 25 overall prospect in the class of 2022 by Inside Lacrosse and the No. 7 player in the country by Lacrosse Magazine. The 5'8" lefty out of Manhasset, New York started 18 of 19 games on Duke's first midfield as a true freshman in 2023 and tallied 31 points on 20 goals and 11 assists to help the Blue Devils reach the national title game.
Balsamo then saw his role decrease slightly as a sophomore, starting just three games and recording 16 points on seven goals and nine assists this spring.
When Duke's season came to an end in a stunning loss to Maryland in the quarterfinals, Balsamo entered his name into the transfer portal and immediately became one of the most pursued players on the transfer market. With Virginia having some serious holes to fill on offense, the fit was clear and Balsamo wound up transferring to one of Duke's biggest ACC rivals.
Balsamo is capable of playing either attack or midfield as a lefty shooter and dodger and could fulfill either role for the Cavaliers, who are losing Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier and are looking to reshape their offense around McCabe Millon on attack and Griffin Schutz at midfield. With Balsamo and Bryant midfielder Johnny Hackett joining a roster that returns some solid contributors and adds another talented incoming freshmen class, Kevin Cassese ought to have plenty of pieces to field an effective offense next spring. Like Hackett, Balsamo has two years of eligibility remaining.