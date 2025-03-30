Report: Nevada Transfer Forward Nick Davidson Taking Visit to Virginia
Virginia is in the mix for one of the top available players in the transfer portal. Nevada forward transfer Nick Davidson, a two-time All-Mountain West selection who is ranked among the top 20 transfers according to multiple recruiting services, is taking a visit to the UVA men's basketball program, as first reported by Josh Burton of Locker Room Access on Saturday (March 29).
A 6'10" forward from Mission Viejo, California, Davidson is coming off of a strong redshirt junior campaign in Reno, where he led the Wolf Pack in scoring and rebounding. Davidson started all 33 games and averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, proving to be an impactful player on both ends of the floor. He shot 50.0% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc on just under four attempts per game. At the end of the season, Davidson was selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team, marking the second year in a row earning all-league honors after he was a Third-Team All-Mountain West selection in 2023-2024.
Davidson scored in double figures in all but six of his games this season and had nine games with 20 or more points and four double-doubles. In his final game at Nevada, Davidson posted 22 points, six rebounds and a block in Nevada's 67-59 loss in the Mountain West Tournament to Colorado State, who went on to win the league title and pull a first round upset in the NCAA Tournament.
Watch Nick Davidson's highlights from this past season in the video below:
Ryan Odom got to see Davidson play first-hand this season, as Odom's Rams took on Davidson's Wolf Pack in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic back on November 22nd. Davidson led Nevada to a 64-61 win over VCU in that game, tallying 15 points on 5/7 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
Davidson, who redshirted his first season at Nevada in 2021-2022 before playing in 100 games over the last three seasons, entered the transfer portal at the end of the year with one year of eligibility remaining. He immediately became one of the top-ranked available players in the portal, currently sitting at 19th in On3's transfer player rankings and 14th according to 247Sports.
Naturally, that means Davidson is drawing a ton of interest from major conference programs. He took a visit to Clemson before this one to Virginia and has also heard from Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. It’ll be up to Odom and the Cavaliers to make a strong case to Davidson and convince him that other visits aren’t necessary.
This is a busy recruiting weekend on Grounds for Virginia, who is also hosting VCU transfers Brandon Jennings and Luke Bamgboye, who of course played for Odom at VCU this past season.
