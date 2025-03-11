Round Robin: Setting the Stage for the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament
The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament has arrived. Virginia is the No. 9 seed and will take on No. 8 seed Georgia Tech in the second round on Wednesday at 12pm (ESPN) in Charlotte, North Carolina. As the Cavaliers try to go on a run to extend their season, three members of the Virginia Cavaliers On SI writing staff - Aidan Baller, William Smythe, and Matt Newton - are going to answer some questions to help preview the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
1. Virginia ended the regular season with something of a dud at Syracuse, but the Cavaliers have overall played much better over the second half of ACC play. How do you feel about where things stand for this team entering the ACC Tournament?
Aidan: I feel much better about the Hoos than I did when the possibility of missing the ACC Tournament was a focal point of our coverage. It’s safe to say that the Cavaliers have come a long way over these few months with significant growth from Andrew Rohde, Isaac McKneely, Jacob Cofie, Anthony Robinson, and Dai Dai Ames, amongst others, under the direction of Ron Sanchez. For a season full of ups and downs that began with the retirement of Tony Bennett three weeks before the season started, I’d say this team is capable of making a run if they play their best basketball.
William: Unfortunately, I’m not too confident in the current form of this up-and-down team. Syracuse’s Eddie Lampkin (25 PTS, 10 REB) manhandled the Virginia frontcourt en route to his 14th double-double of the season. I’m still not quite sure why freshman center Anthony Robinson hasn’t earned more minutes as of late, even if his offensive game is raw. As terrific as junior guard Isaac McKneely has been in his Virginia career, he shot the ball poorly against Syracuse and Florida State; when he’s on, however, he’s on. Coaching decisions are still a bit baffling, mostly regarding Robinson’s playing time.
With the unfortunate shadow of Duke looming in the quarterfinals, I am lacking in optimism that the ‘Hoos will replicate an N.C. State-esque run. Playing in Charlotte, although home to plenty of U.Va. alums, also doesn’t help Virginia’s case against a horde of Blue Devil supporters.
Matt: I am cautiously optimistic that Virginia will bounce back from Saturday's loss at Syracuse where the Cavaliers looked... rough. This team has had some excellent performances where the Hoos have pulled it altogether, including the first matchup against Georgia Tech. I think UVA could replicate that showing to beat a frisky Yellow Jacket team that will undoubtedly be looking for some revenge. But like my colleagues, I don't think Virginia has shown the consistency to play well enough to compete with Duke in the quarterfinals, which is the ceiling for UVA's run in Charlotte.
2. How far does Virginia make it in Charlotte? Will UVA beat Georgia Tech and do the Hoos have any chance of pulling the major upset over Duke?
Aidan: I see the Cavaliers again rolling past Georgia Tech before falling to the team from Durham. The Hoos shot over 49% in the first outing against the Yellow Jackets on Tony Bennett night. I see Virginia channeling similar energy in the first round of the ACC Tournament, a fiery response to a disappointing end of the regular season with a tough loss to Syracuse. Against the Blue Devils, the talent on that roster led by Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel will be too much for the Cavaliers putting an end to the first season in the post-Bennett era.
William: A bounce back opportunity exists against Georgia Tech, and the ‘Hoos already have a 75-61 win over the Yellow Jackets under their belt. I worry, however, that Virginia has lost their will to fight after the loss to Syracuse and with the inevitability that interim head coach Ron Sanchez will not secure the full-time position. Some ‘Hoos may already have their foot halfway through the transfer portal. That’s the nature of this landscape.
Georgia Tech will avenge their loss in Charlottesville in this second-round matchup. Sophomore forward Baye Ndongo has upped his level of play over the past three games, averaging 21.3 PPG and 11.7 RPG. Alas, the Yellow Jackets don’t have much to show for his performances and would subsequently take on the nation’s No. 1 team if they got through Virginia. If the ‘Hoos defeated the Yellow Jackets, I don’t believe that they would stand a chance against the Blue Devils. Led by freshman forward Cooper Flagg, head coach Jon Scheyer’s crew has tremendous balance and is tracking for the No. 1 overall slot in the Big Dance.
Matt: Ouch. I was wondering if someone was going to pick Georgia Tech to beat Virginia in the second round. It's a very real possibility. The Yellow Jackets have some quality wins on their resume (Clemson, Louisville, Stanford, Pittsburgh), evidence that they can beat almost anyone if they bring their A-Game. I certainly don't think Virginia wins this one by 14 points. The rematch will be much closer, but I think the Cavaliers get it done... before getting crushed by a rested and dominant Duke team in the quarterfinals.
3. Who will be the most important player for the Cavaliers if they are going to make a run in Charlotte?
Aidan: Anthony Robinson has grown in his first season in Charlottesville, solidifying himself as an X-factor for the Cavaliers. In Blacksburg, Robinson registered 15 points while grabbing seven boards to help lead the Cavaliers to a 73-70 victory over Virginia Tech, giving Virginia a dynamic player down low, something they have lacked this season. If Robinson can show up in Charlotte and help Virginia on the glass on both ends, then the Hoos can maybe extend their stay a few more days than many would anticipate.
William: It’s a stock answer, but your best player (Isaac McKneely) has to make his shots from deep. March is tailor-made for the junior guard. Also, he has some demons to exorcise following the missed free throw that snowballed into NC State’s Final Four appearance last season. I want to see the McKneely who cashed in four of seven three-pointers and scored a season-high 27 against Wake a couple of weeks ago. If junior guard Andrew Rohde can create enough separation to drive the defense away from McKneely, the Poca, West Virginia native should feast.
It would be nice for him to see some shots tickle the twine early considering his two-game slump (16.7% 3PT on 12 attempts). If Doctor Strange saw one scenario for Virginia’s defeat of Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, it would include a three-point barrage from McKneely.
Matt: I think it's Andrew Rohde. The efficiency with which he operated the Virginia offense in late January and early February, a stretch which included three-consecutive games with nine assists and zero turnovers, is the key to unlocking the best version of UVA's offense. The Cavaliers have struggled to defend against good teams and that isn't likely to change in the postseason. Virginia's best hope to go on a run will be for Rohde to distribute the ball effectively, making all of his teammates better on that end of the floor, and continue to shoot the ball at his career mark of 41.2% from beyond the arc. Only then will the Cavaliers be able to keep up with some of the best teams in the conference.
4. If not Virginia, who is your pick to win the ACC Tournament?
Aidan: Duke.
In a year where the ACC fell short of expectations, Duke remained a powerhouse. Many believe that the national champion will either be Duke or Auburn, so I see the Blue Devils winning their conference before making a push for the national championship.
William: It has to be Duke. Sure, North Carolina hung around with them in the Dean Dome and may provide a thorn in their side should they match up in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Duke ended up storming past the Tar Heels to win by 13, though. They really don’t have any glaring weaknesses and have a sizable talent advantage over every team in the ACC. Clemson is the lone in-conference team that defeated them, and the Tigers have now earned a No. 10 spot in the AP Poll. Only Clemson and Louisville could provide some opposition in the ACC Championship, but won’t get in the way of Scheyer’s dream season in Year Three.
Fun Fact: There haven’t been any top-25 matchups played in the ACC this season. Duke and Clemson’s meeting doesn’t count, since the Tigers weren’t ranked at that point.
Matt: The easy answer is Duke, but acknowledging the need for some variety... I'll take the field, or more specifically, I'll take Clemson. The Tigers are the only team in the ACC who can say they beat Duke. Sure, it was a very close game and a home game for Clemson and Cooper Flagg slipped on some wet floor with the game on the line... but who's to say the Tigers can't do it again?
Okay, it's highly unlikely, but who among us wouldn't like to see the Blue Devils challenged in Charlotte?
