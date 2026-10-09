Staff Predictions for Virginia vs. Syracuse: Can The Cavaliers Rebound From FSU Loss?

A pivotal "prove it" game awaits the Virginia Cavaliers. There will be many of those after this team fell to 0-2 away from Scott Stadium. Luckily for Virginia, Saturday's game against Syracuse will be a primetime affair at home.

Here are predictions from the Virginia On SI staff as Homecomings weekend begins:

Jackson Caudell: Virginia 28, Syracuse 13

This is a must win game for Virginia. They have struggled in their last two games against Power Four competition, but both of those games have been away from Charlottesville. This offense gives me worry if Beau Pribula does not have the threat of running with his legs and the receivers have not stepped up to create separation.

Not only that, but they defense has been very disappointing. All that being said, I lean UVA in this game. They are at home, they are better coached, and Syracuse has not looked strong this season. Cavaliers have to win here and they do.

Xander Tilock: Virginia 31, Syracuse 20

There is good news and bad news. The good news is that Virginia's defensive woes against West Virginia and Florida State are very fixable and almost entirely attributed to missed tackles and just a few plays that did not go its way. The bad news is that missed tackles are a recipe for disaster against Syracuse, and the Cavaliers offense had shown zero ability to respond to in-game adversity.

I'll still pick Virginia to win, but that has more to do with its opponent. The Cavaliers need to show that they can play 60 consistent minutes. This offensive line has a big advantage in the trenches, and it needs to dominate.

Steve DeShazo: Virginia 27, Syracuse 16

Look for Des Kitchings to try to reestablish a dormant run game that keyed Virginia's three previous victories. And if the tackling and pass rush don't improve, Syracuse quarterback Amari Odom will look a lot like FSU's Ashton Daniels.

There should be no danger of looking ahead to next week's visit to SMU, because if Virginia can't take care of business against the Orange, the only remaining goal will be to achieve bowl eligibility.

Never again this season will the Cavaliers have this much in their favor: playing at home against a rebuilding program, with the incentive of bouncing back from a humiliating loss at Florida State last week. The Orange is as close to comfort food as Virginia will taste in 2026.