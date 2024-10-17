Cavaliers Now

Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Clemson on Paper

Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) is set to visit No. 10 Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) on Saturday afternoon to begin the second half of the 2024 season for both teams. As the Cavaliers and Tigers prepare to clash on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some statistical notes on Clemson.

See the chart below for a full statistical comparison between Virginia and Clemson ahead of this weekend's matchup.

Virginia

Stat

Clemson

4-2 (2-1 ACC)

Record

5-1 (4-0 ACC)

27.5

Scoring Offense

41.0

435.0

Total Offense

482.3

174.8

Rushing Offense

200.8

4.6

Yards Per Rush

6.0

260.2

Passing Offense

281.5

64.0%

Completion %

65.4%

33/92 (36%)

3rd Down Conv.

31/73 (42%)

8/15 (53%)

4th Down Conv.

2/5 (40%)

21/27 (78%)

Red Zone Scores

24/27 (89%)

10/27 (37%)

Red Zone TDs

15/27 (56%)

7

Turnovers

3

8

Forced Turnovers

12

22.0

Scoring Defense

21.7

383.8

Total Defense

348.3

123.3

Rushing Defense

140.3

260.5

Passing Defense

208.0

29/85 (34%)

3rd Down Defense

24/78 (31%)

9/16 (56%)

4th Down Defense

5/10 (50%)

12-59

Sacks by-yards

13-80

30:35

Time of Possession

29:56

See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).

Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 125/194 (64.5%), 1,490 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions
CLEM Cade Klubnik: 123/184 (66.8%), 1,528 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 37 receptions, 541 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 14.6 yards per catch
CLEM Antonio Williams: 25 reception, 349 yards, 5 touchdowns, 14.0 yards per catch

Top Running Back
UVA Xavier Brown: 46 carries, 334 net rushing yards, 7.3 yards per carry, 55.7 yards per game, 0 rushing touchdowns
CLEM Phil Mafah: 87 carries, 604 net rushing yards, 6.9 yards per carry, 100.7 yards per game, 4 rushing touchdowns

Top Defender
UVA Jonas Sanker: 49 total tackles, 30 solo stops, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery and 40-yard return for a touchdown
CLEM Wade Woodaz: 47 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups, seven quarterback pressures

Some more notable statistics on Clemson:

  • Clemson has the No. 2 scoring offense in the ACC (second only to Miami), averaging 41.0 points per game. The Tigers are one of four teams in the ACC averaging more than 20 points per game.
  • Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring defense (Virginia is eighth), averaging 21.7 points allowed per game.
  • The Tigers ranks second in the ACC in total offense at 482.3 yards per game and eighth in total defense, allowing 348.3 yards per game allowed.
  • Clemson averages 200.8 rushing yards per game (third in the ACC) and 281.5 passing yards per game (fifth in the ACC).
  • The Tigers allow 140.3 rushing yards per game (11th in the ACC) and 158.9 passing yards per game (4th in the ACC).
  • Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC with nine interceptions as a team and fourth in the league in forced fumbles with with six, but has only recovered three of those fumbles.
  • Clemson's defense has recorded 13 sacks this season, tied for eighth in the conference. Clemson's offense has allowed six sacks this season, tied for second-fewest in the ACC.
  • Clemson converts on third down 42.5% of the time, good for sixth in the ACC, while allowing opponents to convert just 30.8% on third downs, which is fifth in the ACC.

