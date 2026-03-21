Five Things Virginia Fans Need To Know About Tennessee

The Virginia Cavaliers are preparing to enter their Second Round matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, March 22, at 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Xfinity Mobile Arena, and fans can expect another thrilling night.

Ahead of the matchup, there are a few things UVA fans should know about the Volunteers. Here are the most important notes about the Cavaliers' upcoming opponent.

They Are Persistent on Defense

Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament and Miami (OH) RedHawks wing Brant Byers | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are entering this matchup knowing they will be challenged on offense—the Volunteers' defense is relentless, so much so that they come in at No. 12 in defensive efficiency, according to the latest KenPom rankings. Virginia struggled with sloppy turnovers when playing the Wright State Raiders on Friday, and Tennessee is not going to be any easier in this department.

"His [Coach Barnes] teams have always been well-coached on defense. They're tough," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his recent press conference. "They're physical. They take on his personality. He's fiery. They have the size to do it. When you have the size around the rims to protect the twos, but also the athleticism to get out there and contest shots, sometimes you can settle."

Ja’Kobi Gillespie Is the Player To Watch

Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Senior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie averages 18.3 points per game, placing him eighth in the SEC for points per game. Along the way, he averages 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, while shooting 41.4% from the floor. Gillespie is a legitimate game-changer for the Volunteers, and he holds a lot of power on the court. During his game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks, he became the ninth player to post 29 points, nine assists and three steals in an NCAA Tournament matchup.

"You can tell that Coach Barnes really trusts Gillespie. He's dynamite," Odom noted. "Just when you think you have him cornered, he gets around you and finds a way to get to the basket. He banks big shots. He's really good on defense in terms of stealing the ball. He's got great hands. He's a tremendous floor general. He's been doing it at every spot, Belmont to Maryland to now at Tennessee. He's just a winner."

Offensive Rebounding Is Their Strong Suit

Miami (OH) RedHawks guard Trey Perry and Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee ranks second in Division I basketball when it comes to offensive rebounding, averaging 15.94 per game. The Florida Gators sit atop the standings with 16.12 per game, but the Volunteers aren't too far behind. Offensive rebounding is one of Tennessee's most valuable assets, which certainly poses a threat to the Hoos, as this is where second-chance points come in.

This Is Their Eighth Consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance

Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Volunteers have made eight consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament, which is their longest streak to date. In each of those appearances, they have earned a No. 6 seed or higher. Last year, they were a No. 2 seed, and this year, they are a No. 6 seed. They are quite familiar with playing on the big stage, ultimately giving them a bit of an edge over Virginia.

Their Offense Is Inconsistent

Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now this is said with great caution, as they could pop back at any moment. However, the Volunteers have been far stronger on defense than they have on offense this year. Historically, Tennessee tends to be a powerhouse on both sides of the ball, but their offensive unit has been inconsistent throughout their 2025-26 campaign. The Cavaliers could use this as an opportunity and take advantage.