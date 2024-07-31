Virginia Picked to Finish Second to Last in 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll
The Virginia Cavaliers enter the 2024 football season with a lot to prove. Virginia was picked to finish 16th, or second to last, in the 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll, which was released on Wednesday as the result of ballots submitted by 170 media voters at the ACC Kickoff event last week.
Only Stanford (477 points) trailed Virginia (629 points) in the poll, while Florida State was picked as the favorite to repeat as ACC Champions, picking 81 first-place votes and 2,708 total points. Clemson was second with 55 first-place votes, while Miami, NC State, and Louisville rounded out the top five.
See the complete results of the 2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll below (note: first-place votes in parenthesis).
2024 ACC Football Preseason Poll
- Florida State (81) - 2,708 points
- Clemson (55) - 2,657 points
- Miami (17) - 2,344 points
- NC State (8) - 2,318 points
- Louisville - 1,984 points
- Virginia Tech (6) - 1,968 points
- SMU - 1,798 points
- North Carolina - 1,712 points
- Georgia Tech (1) - 1,539 points
- Cal (2) - 1,095 points
- Duke - 1,056 points
- Syracuse - 1,035 points
- Pittsburgh - 1,016 points
- Boston College (1) - 890 points
- Wake Forest - 784 points
- Virginia - 629 points
- Stanford - 477 points
In addition to Florida State and Clemson, who combined to receive 136 of the possible 170 first-place votes, Miami, NC State, and Virginia Tech each received first-place votes. Somewhat surprisingly, Georgia Tech and Boston College each picked up a first place vote despite landing in the bottom half of the overall poll, while brand new ACC member Cal received two first-place votes.
