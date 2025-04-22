UVA Basketball in the Mix for Houston Transfer Terrance Arceneaux
Virginia is reportedly in the mix for one of the top available players in the college basketball transfer portal. On the heels of a run to the national title game with Houston, Terrance Arceneaux entered the transfer portal and it would appear that UVA is among the contending schools to land his commitment. Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 reported on Monday afternoon that "It looks like it's gonna be NC State or Virginia for Terrance Arceneaux."
Furthermore, Zach Carey of Streaking the Lawn reported on Monday that UVA was hosting Arceneaux for a visit starting on Monday and lasting through Wednesday. That is in line with other reports that surfaced over the course of the weekend that Arceneaux had visited NC State previously and was planning to take a visit to Virginia next.
A 6'6" wing from Beaumont, Texas, Arceneaux was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school and was ranked one of the top small forwards in the country in his class according to multiple recruiting services. Arceneaux played in 34 games and made one start as a true freshman in the 2022-2023 season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Interestingly, one of the three games he missed that season was Houston's victory at then-No. 2 Virginia on December 17th, 2022. At the end of the year, Arceneaux was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team.
Arceneaux played in the first 11 games of his sophomore season but then suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in December and missed the rest of the 2023-2024 season. With Arceneaux playing in just under 30% of the Cougars' games that season, he was able to take a medical redshirt to save the year of eligibility.
This past season, Arceneaux returned to the floor and played all 40 games with six starts. Arceneaux served as Houston's sixth man, averaging 20.3 minutes per game off the bench and recording 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and shooting career-highs from the field at 44.3% and from beyond the arc at 33.7%. Two of the games Arceneaux started came in the postseason, as he started in the semifinals and finals of the Big 12 Tournament, which the Cougars won to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Never relied upon much as a scorer, Arceneaux still played a key role for the Cougars on their run to the National Championship Game, particularly on the defensive end. In the first round game against SIUE, Arceneaux scored 10 points on 4/8 shooting and recorded four rebounds and two steals. He also scored eight points in Houston's Elite Eight victory over Tennessee. Arceneaux played double digit minutes in all but one of Houston's six NCAA Tournament games.
Virginia has so far landed commitments from five transfers this offseason:
- Toledo guard Sam Lewis
- North Dakota State guard Jacari White
- VCU forward Martin Carrere
- BYU guard Dallin Hall
- UC Irvine forward Devin Tillis
The Cavaliers are still looking for several more transfers as they try to fill out the rest of their roster for year 1 of the Ryan Odom era. Virginia's biggest needs are in the front court, but the Hoos would still love to bring in a player with the championship pedigree and experience of Terrance Arceneaux.
Keep track of all of the players Virginia has contacted in the transfer portal here: Virginia Basketball: Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker
Stay up to date on all the latest Virginia basketball transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current roster and UVA's effort to pursue players in the portal, here: Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates