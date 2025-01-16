Virginia vs. SMU Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (8-8, 1-4 ACC) is set to take on SMU (12-4, 3-2 ACC) on Wednesday at 9pm ET (ACCN) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
SMU 0, Virginia 0 | 20:00 1H
Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game:
SMU: B.J. Edwards, Boopie Miller, Chuck Harris, Matt Cross, Samet Yigitoglu
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie
Dai Dai Ames returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the last three games.
As we await our 9pm ET tipoff between Virginia and SMU on the ACC Network, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. SMU Game Preview Score Prediction
Virginia vs. SMU Pregame Notes
- The all-time series between Virginia and SMU is now tied at 1-1 after the Mustangs defeated the Cavaliers 63-51 last month in Dallas.
- The only other meeting between these two programs came in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Challenge on November 29th, 2013, when Virginia defeated SMU 76-73.
- UVA is 0-3 against the newest members of the Atlantic Coast Conference, having suffered road losses to SMU, California, and Stanford.
- Virginia is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.
- The Cavaliers are 7-2 at John Paul Jones Arena this season and 1-6 away from home this season.
More Virginia Basketball News
Virginia Honoring Tony Bennett During Georgia Tech Game on February 8th
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Weekly ACC Zoom Press Conference - 1/13
Reevaluating Potential Virginia Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Crashes and Burns at Stanford
What's Going on With Christian Bliss? Ron Sanchez Finally Gives an Answer
Report: Former Virginia Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Memphis