Virginia Football Updates Official Roster: New Jersey Numbers Revealed
The official Virginia football roster has been updated to reflect the various offseason personnel changes, including departures due to exhausted eligibility and the transfer portal and additions to the roster from the portal and from UVA's incoming freshman class. The updated roster for the 2025 season also gives us a look at the jersey numbers that have been selected for each of the newcomers as well as some jersey number changes for some of Virginia's returning players.
Let's start with the returning Virginia football players who have made jersey number changes for the 2025 season:
- RB Xavier Brown is going back to #20 after temporarily switching to #0 to help with Virginia's special teams personnel management. With tight end Sage Ennis returning this season after missing the last eight games of the season with an injury, Ennis will wear #0 and Brown will switch back to #20.
- CB Dre Walker is changing from #6 to #1. No defensive player wore #1 last season.
- WR Kam Courtney is switching from #85 to #5, which was worn by Kobe Pace on offense last season.
- TE Dakota Twitty is changing from #83 to #9, which was Jaden Gibson's number last season.
- DE Mekhi Buchanan is changing from #11 to #8. Trey McDonald had previously switched from #16 to #8 in another special teams move, but now McDonald will go back to #16 and Buchanan will wear #8 this season.
- CB Kevon Gray is switching from #23 to #3, which was worn by Corey Thomas Jr. last season.
Moving now to the incoming transfers. all 19 of whom have enrolled at Virginia and will participate in spring practice. Here are their listed jersey numbers:
- RB J'Mari Taylor is taking #3, which was worn most recently by Donte Hawthorne, who is no longer on the roster.
- QB Chandler Morris has selected #4, which was worn by Chris Tyree on offense last season.
- DE Cazeem Moore is taking #6, which was worn by Dre Walker last year.
- WR Cam Ross is wearing #6, which was worn by JR Wilson, who entered the transfer portal.
- WR Jahmal Edrine is wearing #7, which was worn by Tony Muskett last year.
- QB Daniel Kaelin is wearing #10, which was Anthony Colandrea's number last season.
- DB Ja'son Prevard is wearing #10, which was worn by Ben Smiley III on defense last year.
- LB Maddox Marcellus is taking #11, which was worn by Dorian Jones last year.
- DE Fisher Camac is wearing #14, which was worn by Miles Green, who is not listed on the roster anymore.
- DL Hunter Osborne is taking #15 from Chico Bennett Jr.
- DE Mitchell Melton is taking #17 from Aidan Ryan.
- DL Jacob Holmes is taking #23 from Kevon Gray.
- S Devin Neal is taking #27 from Trent Baker-Booker.
- OL Tyshawn Wyatt is wearing #56, which was not worn by an offensive player last year.
- LS Bryce Robinson is taking #69, which was not worn by anyone on the roster last year.
- OL Monroe Mills is taking #71 from Ugonna Nnanna, who entered the transfer portal.
- OL Brady Wilson is wearing #76, which was not worn by anyone on the roster last year.
- OL Kevin Wigenton II is taking #78, which wasn't worn by anyone last year.
- WR Jayden Thomas is taking #85, which was worn by Kam Courtney on offense last season,
And finally, here are the jersey numbers selected by Virginia's incoming freshmen:
- QB Bjorn Jurgensen is taking #8, which was worn by Malachi Fields last year.
- WR Dillon Newton-Short is taking #15, last worn by Titus Ivy.
- QB Cole Geer is taking #16 from Tyler Neville.
- WR Josiah Abdullah is taking #18 from Alexander Brady.
- S Corey Costner is taking #18 from Michael Diatta.
- LB Isaiah Reese is taking #20 from Jonas Sanker.
- CB Josiah Persinger is taking #22 from Elijah Gaines
- RB Xay Davis is wearing #25, which was worn by Davis Lane Jr. for a bit last season, but he is going back to #29.
- CB CJ Spence is taking #29 from Kempton Shine.
- S Montino Williams is taking #31 from Micah Gaffney.
- LB Justin Rowe is wearning #36, which was not worn by a defensive player last year.
- DT Sichan John is taking #51, which was not worn by a defensive player last year
- OL Grayson Reid is taking #51 from Ty Furnish.
- OL Jim Harris Jr. is taking #55 from Brian Stevens.
- OL Jon Adair is taking #79, which was not worn by anyone last year.
- TE Willem Thurber is taking #83, which was worn by Dakota Twitty on offense last year.
- WR Isaiah Robinson is taking #84 from Dillon Tennyson.
- TE Justin Zames is taking #87, which was not worn by anyone last year.
- DE Evan Ward is wearing #92, which was not worn by a defensive player last year.
More Virginia Football News
UAB Transfer Center Brady Wilson Looks to Win With Virginia Football
UVA Football: Tyshawn Wyatt Brings Experience to the Offensive Line
Jahmal Edrine Looking to be UVA Football's Next NFL Caliber Wide Receiver
Virginia Football Officially Welcomes the 2025 Signing Class
UVA Football Has 4th-Ranked Transfer Class in ACC After 247Sports Update
New Virginia QB Chandler Morris: "I want to win the conference championship"