UVA Football: Five Keys to a Virginia Victory over Boston College
Virginia football is set to host Boston College this Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last time out against the Eagles, the Cavaliers led 21-7 at halftime before falling to Boston College 27-24 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
Both teams have undergone significant changes, with Bill O’Brien now serving as the head coach of the Eagles and Anthony Colandrea as the firm starter for the Virginia offense. With that said, here are five keys to a Virginia victory over Boston College:
Limit Big Plays
Thomas Castellanos has had passes go for 72, 67, and two 42-yard pass plays, injecting massive momentum into the Eagles’ squad. If the Cavaliers want to win, they need to keep the BC offense in front of them and not allow big plays. If this offense led by Castellanos gets hot, it could be difficult for Colandrea and co. to muster another comeback victory. Defensively, the Virginia secondary will look to limit Lewis Bond and Reed Harris, who have stretched the field for the Eagles this season,
Win the Second Half
In Virginia’s loss against Maryland, the Cavaliers scored zero points in the second half. Against Boston College last season, Virginia only scored three points in the second half as the Cavaliers lost after holding a 14-point lead. Being able to make halftime adjustments is a product of good coaching, and it will be interesting to see how Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings, and John Rudzinski adjust against former Patriots and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
No Turnovers
Boston College’s defense has forced ten turnovers this season, eight interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. The Eagles’ defense is a force to be reckoned with and has been a critical part of their program resurgence in 2024. From a Virginia standpoint, if the Cavaliers can limit turnovers, it’ll force Castellanos and O’Brien to drive down the field, something UVA’s defense has proved capable of stopping through the first four games this season. For Colandrea, it’ll be about, as Des Kitchings has emphasized, limiting the “oh crap plays” if Virginia wants to improve to 4-1 on Saturday.
Pound the Rock
After Virginia rushed for 384 yards against Coastal Carolina, the Cavaliers now average 195 rushing yards per game, good for third in the ACC behind North Carolina and SMU. It will be important that the running back duo of Xavier Brown, who rushed for 171 yards on nine carries last time out, and Kobe Pace, behind a sturdier Virginia offensive line than recent years, establishes the run early and often. Boston College ranks 6th in the ACC, allowing 101.4 yards per game, but if the Virginia rushing attack can get going, it takes a little more stress off of Colandrea at quarterback.
For more on Xavier Brown's stellar performance against Coastal: Xavier Brown Sparks Virginia's Ground Game With Breakout Rushing Performance
Play Smart Football
This key concerns two factors: limiting penalties and executing in the red zone. Against Maryland, Chris Tyree had a 65-yard touchdown called back on an unnecessary holding penalty that, in hindsight, completely changed the complexion of the game. If Virginia wants to win big games, these things cannot happen. As for executing in the red zone, Virginia has scored nine touchdowns on 17 trips to the red zone this year. If the Cavaliers want to defeat Boston College, executing their opportunities when they arise will be crucial to victory.
As a bonus, making zero mistakes on special teams, which should be a given, will also be necessary.
