UVA Football Week 6 Injury Report: Updates on Boley, Harris, Furnish, Wilson
The bye week is always a great time for teams to rest, recover, and hopefully, heal from injuries. Virginia had a long list of injured players entering the bye week and Tony Elliott was pleased to report that many of those players are back on the field and ready for UVA's week 6 game against Boston College this Saturday.
"Pretty much everybody that we were hoping to get back at this juncture is back," Elliott said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Most notably, junior left tackle McKale Boley seems poised to make his 2024 season debut after missing the first four games of the season with an ankle injury. Elliott said expects Boley to be "ready to go" for Saturday's game vs. Boston College and that the main concern now is his conditioning. Jack Witmer has filled in as the starter at left tackle and did well in that spot, so expect him to still have a significant role for the UVA offensive line even as Boley returns.
"I think [McKale] Boley is ready to go... Obviously with a couple weeks of practice, we feel good. We will see how his conditioning is when we get there," Elliott said. "That gives us some flexibility with Jack [Witmer] to keep guys fresh."
Elliott also noted that Ty Furnish is back after missing the Coastal Carolina game with an undisclosed injury. Ugonna Nnanna filled in for Furnish as the starting right guard, but with Furnish back, Nnanna is back to his usual spot backing up Noah Josey at left guard on this week's depth chart. Charlie Patterson is also back healthy and is back on the depth chart backing up Furnish at right guard.
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Boston College | Takeaways, Analysis
Boley isn't the only Cavalier who could make his season debut after missing the first third of the year with an injury. Junior wide receiver JR Wilson is back on the depth chart after missing the first four games with a knee injury suffered in fall camp. Wilson is now listed as the backup to Malachi Fields.
"I'm excited about his return. As you mentioned, man, he was catching everybody's eye how he was performing in fall camp," Elliott said of Wilson. "I think it helps Malachi [Fields] from the standpoint - that's where he was at, the position behind Malachi - so it takes a little bit of stress off of Malachi from a snap count standpoint. And I think he gives you the same, similar production as what Malachi is doing over there."
While one key receiver may be back for the Cavaliers, they may be without another as Kent State transfer Trell Harris is "day-to-day" with an injury that caused him to miss the game against Coastal Carolina. Sophomore Suderian Harrison is also still dealing with a hamstring injury which has held him out of the last two games. In his place, true freshman Kam Courtney continues to be the backup to Chris Tyree in the slot.
Elliott confirmed the news that tight end Sage Ennis has re-injured his knee in the win over Coastal and will miss the remainder of the season. With Ennis out, Dakota Twitty is listed on this week's depth chart behind Tyler Neville and Sackett Wood at the tight end position.
As previously reported, with starting defensive tackle Jason Hammond is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, Jahmeer Carter has moved over to that spot and sophomore Anthony Britton is now the starter at nose tackle.
