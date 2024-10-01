Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Boston College | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 6 game against Boston College on Saturday at Scott Stadium. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Boston College game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways
- JR Wilson made his first appearance on the depth chart this season. He has missed the first four games with a knee injury, but now he's listed as the backup to Malachi Fields at wide receiver.
- Kam Courtney is still listed as the backup to Chris Tyree with Suderian Harrison still dealing with a hamstring injury.
- With Charlie Patterson back healthy, he takes the backup right guard spot on the offensive line behind Ty Furnish. That allows Ugonna Nnanna to move back over to the other side to back up Noah Josey at left guard, replacing Cole Surber.
- There is still an OR at left tackle between McKale Boley, who has yet to play this season as he deals with an injury, and Jack Witmer, who has stared the first four games at left tackle in Boley's stead. Tony Elliott says Boley is "ready to go" ahead of this weekend's game against Boston College.
- With Sage Ennis going down with a serious injury vs. Coastal Carolina, the tight end position has shaken up a little bit with Dakota Twitty now listed as the third tight end behind Tyler Neville and Sackett Wood.
- There are no changes at running back, where Kobe Pace is still listed as the starter with Xavier Brown and Jack Griese behind him.
- With Jason Hammond undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, there has been a shake-up on the defensive line. Jahmeer Carter will take over as the starting defensive tackle, moving over from nose tackle, with Bryce Carter behind him. Meanwhile, Anthony Britton takes over as the starting nose tackle job with Michael Diatta behind him.
- Bryce Carter is on the depth chart twice. He is also backing up Chico Bennett at the Bandit defensive end position.
- The linebacker unit depth chart is the same. There's still an OR listed between Kam Robinson and Trey McDonald at the MIKE linebacker spot. Robinson returned to the field for the Coastal game after missing the Maryland game with a knee injury.
- There are no changes to the secondary or on special teams.
Virginia is set to host Boston College in its second ACC game of the season on Saturday, October 5th at 12pm ET at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
More Virginia Football News & Content
Virginia Football vs. Louisville Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
Virginia Football Opens as Home Favorite vs. Boston College in Week 6
Virginia Football: What is UVA's Most Probable Path to a Bowl Game?
UVA Football: Five Takeaways from Virginia's Strong Start to the Season
UVA Football: Starting Defensive Tackle to Miss Rest of Season With Injury