UVA Football: Five Questions for Virginia to Answer in Spring Football
With 19 transfers joining the Hoos this offseason, the spring football season will be one of Virginia football's most pivotal and informational spring camps. With that said, here are five questions headed into spring practices, which are set to begin on March 3rd.
Who Emerges in a Competitive Wide Receiver Room?
Despite the loss of Malachi Fields, Virginia bulked up its wide receiver room with the addition of three transfers: Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame), and Cam Ross (JMU). Virginia also returns Trell Harris, Kam Courtney, Andre Greene Jr., and Suderian Harrison while welcoming freshman Josiah Abdullah and Dillon Newton-Short. This influx of talent is set to breed a battle this spring camp for who will receive time this fall. Trell Harris and Jahmal Edrine lead the way according to our projected depth chart, but who will emerge within the competitive room will undoubtedly be a question this March.
Who are the Starting Five on the Offensive Line?
Another position battle on the offensive side of the ball will be between the men in the trenches. The Cavaliers went to work with four additions in the transfer portal, headlined by Brady Wilson (UAB) and Monroe Mills (Louisville). Currently, our projected depth chart has those two slotted into the starting lineup, with Wilson at center and Mills slotting in at right tackle. Moving to the battles for spots, expect a potential battle for left tackle between returner McKale Boley and JMU transfer Tyshawn Wyatt. Returner Blake Steen and transfer Kevin Wigenton II (Illinois) could also be in a tussle for the starting right guard spot.
How Formidable is UVa's New Defensive Line?
Virginia finished second to last in the ACC in sacks in 2024 with only 19 and was ninth in rush yards allowed, averaging 145.3 rushing yards allowed per game. In need of answers on the defensive line, the Hoos added Cazeem Moore (Elon), Hunter Osborne (Alabama), Fisher Camac (UNLV), Mitchell Melton (Ohio State), and Jacob Holmes (Fresno State). Virginia lost Ben Smiley III and Michael Diatta to the transfer portal and Kam Butler and Chico Bennett Jr. to exhausted eligibility. Still, with the defensive line not producing much in 2024, it was time to turn over a new leaf. Jahmeer Carter, Jason Hammond, and Anthony Britton will return in 2025, allowing UVa to retain much of its interior defensive line. With that said, this spring will give Virginia football fans their first taste of how good this UVa defensive line is because it's certainly an unknown headed into the fall with so many additions. Further, if this line can disrupt an offensive line that has the potential to be one of the best in the ACC, it will be a good indication for the fall.
Who Will Step Up at Cornerback?
Looking at Virginia's secondary, the Cavs are in a great spot for their safeties with the return of Antonio Clary and the addition of Devin Neal (Louisville), but massive question marks loom at the cornerback position. Jam Jackson and Dre Walker occupied the right cornerback slot for most of the 2024 season and they are set to return, but with Kempton Shine's graduation, the left side of the field is wide open. Ja'Son Prevard (Morgan State) is realistically the only option on the left side at the moment, creating a position battle that will be one to monitor this spring. There's a good chance Virginia looks to the portal after spring football for more options at cornerback, which brings us to our next point...
Additions and Departures in the Spring Transfer Window?
In solution to the unresolved cornerback situation, the Cavaliers will most likely reinforce that position with added depth in the transfer portal, but who else will Virginia acquire in the spring transfer window that opens on April 16th? Further, who will depart Charlottesville in search of another team because they could not notch a starting position headed into the fall, stripping the Hoos of much-needed depth that could come back to bite them late in the year? That said, it will be an interesting yet exciting spring camp starting on March 3rd.
