UVA Football: Noah Josey Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Virginia senior offensive lineman Noah Josey was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday afternoon. Josey is the first Cavalier to be named to the ACC Football Team of the Week this season and he is the first UVA offensive lineman to win the award since 2021.
With two starting offensive linemen missing Saturday's game at Coastal Carolina due to injury, Josey helped make up the slack and headlined a dominant effort from the UVA offensive line to establish the run in the Cavaliers' 43-24 victory over the Chanticleers. Virginia rushed for 384 yards, most in a single game since 1998, and the team racked up more than 500 yards of total offense for the first time in two years. Pro Football Focus gave Josey the third-best pass-blocking grade (86.2) by a guard in the entire country in week 4.
We would've also voted for UVA junior running back Xavier Brown as the ACC's running back of the week. Brown rushed for 171 yards, 75 of which came on a single play, and averaged 19.0 yards per carry. The ACC instead gave the award to SMU's Brashard Smith, who had 127 rushing yards, but 190 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns to help the Mustangs take down TCU on Saturday.
See the ACC Football Team of the Week for week 4 below.
Week 4 ACC Football Players of the Week
Quarterback of the Week – Cam Ward, Miami
Running Back of the Week – Brashard Smith, SMU
Receiver of the Week – Lewis Bond, Boston College
Offensive Lineman of the Week – Noah Josey, Virginia
Defensive Lineman of the Week – Patrick Payton, Florida State
Linebacker of the Week – David Bailey, Stanford
Defensive Back of the Week – Ahmadd Moses, SMU
Specialist of the Week – Emmet Kenney, Stanford
Rookie of the Week – Eli Holstein, Pitt
Virginia has a bye in week 5 before hosting Boston College on Saturday, October 5th at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12pm ET on the ACC Network.
For More Virginia Football News
ESPN Has Virginia Making a Bowl Game in Latest Projections, Too Soon?
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia's Win at Coastal
Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's Win at Coastal Carolina
UVA Football: Five Takeaways From Virginia's 43-24 Win at Coastal Carolina