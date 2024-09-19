UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia at Coastal Carolina
The Virginia Cavaliers fell back to earth in their third night game of the season, falling to Maryland 27-13 as the lights finally became too bright for Virginia. With the first loss notched for the Cavaliers, a new level of pressure and intensity should be seen on the practice field as the Hoos will look to get back into the win column against Coastal Carolina before the bye week.
With that said, here are three players to watch from each team for the Saturday afternoon matchup between Virginia and Coastal Carolina that is being streamed exclusively on ESPN+:
#4 Chris Tyree - Wide Receiver, Virginia
On Saturday night, Tyree showed the Virginia faithful his first display of blistering speed with a jet-sweep that would've been a 65-yard touchdown if not for a holding penalty behind the play by Malachi Fields. Although the play did not go as planned, it demonstrated that Tyree needs more touches as he is an explosive player who can give the Cavaliers juice plays when they need it most. Look out for Tyree to get involved on Saturday, whether it be in the backfield or as a kick/punt returner. His breakout game will happen; the only question is when.
#0 Antonio Clary - Safety, Virginia
Clary missed the entire 2023 season due to injury but has made his presence known in 2024. The safety leads the Hoos in tackles with 33, has two pass deflections, and had the game-winning fumble recovery against Wake Forest. Clary has established himself as a leader on the Virginia defense, and if there is anyone you should be following on the defensive side of the ball, it'll be #0. Coastal Carolina is an extremely run-heavy offense, so watch Clary's close-down speed as he flies down the field to make stops.
#9 Jam Jackson - Cornerback, Virginia
The Virginia defense has yet to record an interception this season; this needs to change. The Cavaliers only recorded eight interceptions in 2023, second-fewest in the ACC, with Virginia Tech coming in last with seven. In the secondary this season, Jam Jackson leads the way with three pass deflections and has seen the ball thrown his way a bunch as he has been tasked with guarding the opponent's top receiver. Let's see if the Robert Morris transfer can look to improve on a career-best performance where he recorded nine tackles (career-high) and two pass breakups against Maryland.
#15 Ethan Vasko - Quarterback, Coastal Carolina
Vasko loves to run, rushing for 190 yards in his first three games, which is more than UVA's starting running back Kobe Pace (153). The Cavaliers have not faced a true dual-threat quarterback this year, and it will be critical for Virginia to force him to throw against the Hoos' secondary. The game will be Vasko's first game facing off against a Power Five opponent as a Chanticleer after transferring from Kansas, and it will be necessary for the Cavaliers to start strong, preventing him from finding any belief or momentum.
#20 Christian Watson - Running Back, Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina loves to run the football, and it starts with Christian Watson, who leads the team with 206 yards and four touchdowns. To add, Watson is also the Chanticleers' primary kick returner and will look to take advantage of a Cavaliers special teams unit that still has not proven they have resolved their woeful performances carrying over from 2023.
#55 Tray Brown - Linebacker, Coastal Carolina
Tray Brown leads the linebacker unit that has totaled six sacks this season, with Brown leading the pack with 2.5. Colandrea was running for his life on Saturday night against Maryland, and it should be expected that the Chanticleers will aim to get after the Virginia quarterback. Look out for Brown to try to get pressure early and often and keep an eye on the play of the injury-depleted UVA offensive line.
