Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Coastal Carolina on Paper

Matt Newton

As we begin to preview Virginia's week 4 matchup against Coastal Carolina, we can start to use the statistics from this young season to see how these two teams stack up on paper. It's still a somewhat small sample size just a quarter of the way through the season, but the numbers do begin to show some of each team's tendencies and are therefore worth taking a look at.

See the chart below for a full statistical comparison between Virginia and Coastal Carolina ahead of this weekend's matchup:

Virginia

Stat

Coastal Carolina

2-1 (1-0 ACC)

Record

3-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)

26.0

Scoring Offense

41.0

432.3

Total Offense

431.7

132.0

Rushing Offense

251.7

4.2

Yards Per Rush

5.2

300.3

Passing Offense

180.0

67.0%

Completion %

56.7%

9/40 (23%)

3rd Down Conv.

14/37 (38%)

4/7 (57%)

4th Down Conv.

1/2 (50%)

10/12 (83%)

Red Zone Scores

13/14 (93%)

5/12 (42%)

Red Zone TDs

10/14 (71.4%)

7

Turnovers

2

2

Forced Turnovers

6

23.3

Scoring Defense

22.7

397.3

Total Defense

330.0

138.7

Rushing Defense

131.3

258.7

Passing Defense

198.7

16/49 (33%)

3rd Down Defense

13/41 (32%)

7/9 (78%)

4th Down Defense

5/6 (83%)

6-34

Sacks by-yards

9-64

27:22

Time of Poss.

33:17

See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top wide receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).

Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 71/103 (68.9%), 901 pass yards, 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
CCU Ethan Vasko: 35/63 (55.6%), 512 pass yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 20 receptions, 284 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns
CCU Tray Taylor: 6 receptions, 132 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 27 carries, 153 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
CCU Christian Washington: 44 carries, 206 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns

Top Defender
UVA Antonio Clary: 33 total tackles, 12 solo stop stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery
CCU Shane Bruce: 20 total tackles, 10 solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery

Virginia is set to take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff at Brooks Stadium is set for 2pm ET on ESPN+.

