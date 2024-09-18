Stat Comparison: How Virginia Stacks Up Against Coastal Carolina on Paper
As we begin to preview Virginia's week 4 matchup against Coastal Carolina, we can start to use the statistics from this young season to see how these two teams stack up on paper. It's still a somewhat small sample size just a quarter of the way through the season, but the numbers do begin to show some of each team's tendencies and are therefore worth taking a look at.
See the chart below for a full statistical comparison between Virginia and Coastal Carolina ahead of this weekend's matchup:
Virginia
Stat
Coastal Carolina
2-1 (1-0 ACC)
Record
3-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
26.0
Scoring Offense
41.0
432.3
Total Offense
431.7
132.0
Rushing Offense
251.7
4.2
Yards Per Rush
5.2
300.3
Passing Offense
180.0
67.0%
Completion %
56.7%
9/40 (23%)
3rd Down Conv.
14/37 (38%)
4/7 (57%)
4th Down Conv.
1/2 (50%)
10/12 (83%)
Red Zone Scores
13/14 (93%)
5/12 (42%)
Red Zone TDs
10/14 (71.4%)
7
Turnovers
2
2
Forced Turnovers
6
23.3
Scoring Defense
22.7
397.3
Total Defense
330.0
138.7
Rushing Defense
131.3
258.7
Passing Defense
198.7
16/49 (33%)
3rd Down Defense
13/41 (32%)
7/9 (78%)
4th Down Defense
5/6 (83%)
6-34
Sacks by-yards
9-64
27:22
Time of Poss.
33:17
See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top wide receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).
Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 71/103 (68.9%), 901 pass yards, 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
CCU Ethan Vasko: 35/63 (55.6%), 512 pass yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception
Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 20 receptions, 284 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns
CCU Tray Taylor: 6 receptions, 132 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 27 carries, 153 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
CCU Christian Washington: 44 carries, 206 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns
Top Defender
UVA Antonio Clary: 33 total tackles, 12 solo stop stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery
CCU Shane Bruce: 20 total tackles, 10 solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery
Virginia is set to take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff at Brooks Stadium is set for 2pm ET on ESPN+.
