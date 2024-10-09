UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia vs. Louisville
Virginia football comes off a massive win against Boston College to improve to 4-1 on the season. Last week in our players to watch article, we featured Chico Bennett Jr., who recorded his first interception of his collegiate career to help the Cavaliers defeat the Eagles 24-14, powered by the Hoos' defense. This week, Virginia welcomes in Louisville, who has lost its two games but to formidable opponents in Notre Dame and SMU.
Here are three players from each team to look out for during Saturday afternoon's matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Louisville Cardinals.
#9 Tyler Shough - Quarterback, Louisville
Shough threw his first collegiate passes in 2019, bringing plenty of experience to the Cardinals, which he has shown, throwing for 1,443 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Shough is set for his most productive collegiate season, including a 64.5 completion percentage as he has morphed Louisville into a pass-first and pass-heavy offense. Shough threw an 86-yard touchdown pass last week against SMU, showcasing his arm talent and ability to flip the momentum of a game completely. His weakness is that he has been sacked six times in the last two games.
#1 Ja'Corey Brooks - Wide Receiver, Louisville
The recipient of Shough's 86-yard touchdown pass, Ja'Corey Brooks. The 6'3' 195-pound wide receiver is known for his explosive playmaking ability, averaging 19.6 yards per reception this season. Brooks has 25 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, and it will be critical that the Cavaliers do not let #1 get loose, or else it'll be a long day for the Virginia secondary. Brooks has had two touchdowns in each of his last two games. Can the Cavaliers shut him out of the endzone on Saturday?
#96 Tramel Logan - Defensive Lineman, Louisville
The Cavaliers' offensive line, with the return of McKale Boley, did a solid job of limiting Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku who entered the week as the NCAA's leader in sacks. This week, Virginia will face Tramel Logan, who leads the Cardinals with three sacks and has a forced fumble this season. With the potency of Louisville's offense, giving Colandrea time in the pocket to respond in a game that could turn into a shootout will be critical for the Cavaliers.
#5 Kam Robinson - Linebacker, Virginia
The sophomore has established himself as one of the Virginia defense's leaders. In the Cavaliers most challenging game of the season to this point, his play and leadership will be critical on the defensive side of the ball. Robinson recorded a pick-six last year against the Cardinals to help spark the Virginia comeback, in addition to a sack and tackle for a loss. If Robinson can replicate his impressive play against Louisville last season, he could be the key to the Cavaliers knocking off the Cardinals and getting within one win of bowl eligibility.
#8 Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver, Virginia
The senior from Charlottesville has been the standout of this Virginia wide receiver group with 28 catches for 412 yards and three touchdowns, including a clutch 30-yard touchdown catch in the win over Boston College last week. Louisville ranks fourth in the ACC in passing defense. If Virginia wants to exploit the Cardinals in the air, it will start with Fields, especially considering that Trell Harris is questionable to play. Chris Tyree is expected to miss his second game in a row.
For a full injury report: UVA Football Week 7 Injury Report: Updates on Tyree, Clary, Harris & More
#16 Tyler Neville - Tight End, Virginia
The Harvard transfer established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the Virginia offense during the second game of the season against Wake Forest, where he had two touchdowns. Neville is currently third in receiving yards with 197 for the Cavaliers this season, and it will be critical that, with the wide receiver injuries mentioned earlier, Neville steps up on Saturday.
