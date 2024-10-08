UVA Football Week 7 Injury Report: Updates on Tyree, Clary, Harris & More
Virginia could be without as many as four starters for its week 7 game against Louisville this weekend, as injuries are starting to pile up on both sides of the ball. Tony Elliott held his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon and provided status updates on several injured Cavaliers.
Graduate safety Antonio Clary, who is currently the team's leading tackler with 48 tackles through five games, will likely miss the Louisville game after going down with a knee injury last week against Boston College. Clary sustained the injury earlier in the game but left the field on the same play that Chico Bennett Jr. recorded his interception in the fourth quarter and did not return.
"So A.C. [Antonio Clary] is dealing with a little swelling in his knee. Gotta wait to get a MRI and all that to figure out exactly the extend of the knee," Elliott said on Tuesday. "I don't anticipate that he'll be able to go this week until the swelling calms down."
Graduate cornerback Kempton Shine also suffered a knee injury against Boston College, but Elliott says he thinks Shine should be able to play next week against Louisville.
"Kempton Shine, I anticipate he'll be back later this week," Elliott said. "Had to get a little work on the knee, but he's progressing well. I anticipate that Shine will be back this week."
On the other side of the ball, Virginia could be without starting wide receivers Chris Tyree and Trell Harris for the second week in a row, and what would be a third-straight missed game for Harris.
Harris has been "day-to-day" with a knee injury for the last three weeks and that continues to be his status as of this week, but Elliott is "hopeful" that Harris will be able to play on Saturday.
"Trell's hopeful. He's getting better every day," Elliott said. "But for him, his is a deal that's going to bother him off and on for the rest of the season. It just becomes more of a pain tolerance with the knee."
Elliott didn't provide many details on Chris Tyree, as they are still waiting for the results of an MRI.
"Chris [Tyree] is dealing with the groin area. You want to be really, really careful with that so it doesn't progress to any type of sports hernia. So we're waiting on results from, actually waiting on an MRI," Elliott said. "Really with Chris Tyree we won't know until we get the scans back. And we're going to err on the side of caution. I would anticipate that he wouldn't go this week."
Elliott says sophomore receiver Suderian Harrison, who has missed the last three games, is currently "day-to-day", but was able to practice on Tuesday and is progressing well.
Sophomore defensive back Dre Walker is "about another week or so from being ready to roll" as he looks to come back from a bone bruise that has held him out of Virginia's last two games.
Junior tight end Dakota Twitty will be out this week after he took that big hit that was called for targeting in the Boston College game.
Virginia is also making some roster number changes for special teams purposes.
Running back Xavier Brown is switching from #20 to #0, which was worn on offense by Sage Ennis, but he recently went down with a season-ending injury. Davis Lane, who is a former quarterback recruit who switched to the defensive side of the ball but is now back on offense as a running back, is changing from #29 to #25.
Linebacker Dorian Jones is changing from #44 to #11, which was worn previously on the defensive side of the ball by Mekhi Buchanan, but he is out for the season. Safety Caleb Hardy is switching from #26 to #2, which was worn by Stevie Bracey on defense, but he is also out for the year.
Finally, linebacker Trey McDonald is switching from #16 to #8. Malcolm Greene wears #8 on defense, but Tony Elliott confirmed on Tuesday that the former Clemson transfer defensive back will redshirt the rest of the season and is planning to enter the transfer portal. Read more on that here: Virginia DB Malcolm Greene Redshirting, Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal
