Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Louisville | Takeaways, Analysis
In this story:
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 7 game against Louisville on Saturday at 3:30pm at Scott Stadium. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Louisville game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis.
Takeaways from Virginia's depth chart vs. Louisville
- McKale Boley is now the firm starter at left tackle, as the OR has been removed between him and Jack Witmer, who started the first four games at left tackle while Boley was out with an ankle sprain. Boley played his first game of the season in Saturday's win over Boston College.
- There are no changes at wide receiver or any of the other skill positions on this week's depth chart, though Tony Elliott reported on Tuesday that Chris Tyree is unlikely to play against Louisville as he continues to deal with an injury and Trell Harris is still "day-to-day" with a knee injury that has held him out of the last two games.
- Terrell Jones is now listed twice on the defensive line depth chart. He's still third at the defensive end spot behind Kam Butler and Ben Smiley III and is now second behind Chico Bennett Jr. at Bandit defensive end. Jones is replacing Bryce Carter in that spot. Carter is still on the depth chart, but only as the backup to Jahmeer Carter at defensive tackle.
- Kam Robinson is back as the established starter at MIKE linebacker, as there is no longer an OR between him and Trey McDonald at that spot. McDonald had filled in as the starter when Robinson missed the Maryland game with a knee sprain.
- Micah Gaffney replaces Malcolm Greene as the backup to Corey Thomas at the SPUR position in the secondary. Tony Elliott confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon that Greene will be redshirting the rest of the season and plans to enter the transfer portal. We will have more on that story soon.
- There are no changes to the special teams portion of this week's depth chart.
Virginia is set to host Louisville on Saturday, October 12th at 3:30pm ET at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 7 Power Rankings
Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Boston College
Virginia Football Opens as Home Underdog vs. Louisville in Week 7
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. Boston College
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's Win Over Boston College
Published