Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Boston College
After Virginia football’s signature win over Boston College, we take a look back at our keys to victory for the Cavaliers, analyzing how they executed each one:
Limit Big Plays
The Cavaliers did a decent job on this key. Boston College’s longest play from scrimmage was a 34-yard catch by Kamari Morales, which was one of five plays that went for 20+ yards for the Eagles. Only one of those plays, a 29-yard touchdown catch by Morales, went for a touchdown as the UVa defense forced the Boston College offense to gradually drive down the field if they wanted to score. Most importantly, four of those five big plays came in the first half as the Cavalier defense smothered the Eagles in the second half.
Ironically, Virginia’s defense had the longest play from scrimmage when the Boston College offense was on the field in a 40-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Jonas Sanker to put Virginia up 24-14. A clutch heads up play by Sanker sealed the Virginia victory at Scott Stadium. Overall, Virginia succeeded with this key, as Boston College struggled to find rhythm offensively after some early success and could never have a true momentum sparking moment when Castellanos and co. were on the field.
Win the Second Half
The Cavaliers executed this key to perfection, outscoring Boston College 18-0 in the second half with all those points coming in the fourth quarter. This total could’ve been higher if it weren't for a missed field goal by Will Bettridge and Virginia’s turnover on downs on the Boston College two yard line, which will be discussed in a later key.
One of Tony Elliott’s buzz words this season has been “complementary football” and the Hoos demonstrated that to perfection. In the fourth quarter, Virginia scored 15 points off turnovers with a Chico Bennett interception setting up a 30-yard touchdown catch by Malachi Fields that was placed beautifully by Colandrea two plays later, and then Sanker had the fumble recovery touchdown on the ensuing Boston College possession.
Further, the halftime adjustments that Elliott and his coaching staff made were pivotal to Virginia’s success in addition to the belief the team maintained that the game was far from over at halftime despite having zero touchdowns in the first half.
No Turnovers
When Colandrea throws zero interceptions, the Cavaliers are 3-0 in the last two years. Against Boston College, Colandrea played a clean game with zero interceptions, showing maturity and poise in the pocket. Looking at the running backs, Kobe Pace and Xavier Brown secured the football, producing zero fumbles, complementing Colandrea’s performance. Although the UVa offense did not have the greatest day, it played steady and executed when needed.
Pound the Rock
The Virginia rushing attack did not have its best outing, but not its worst performance. The Cavaliers finished with 121 yards on the ground, with Kobe Pace leading the way with 83 yards on 19 carries. The rushing attack wore down the Boston College defense as Virginia persistently ran the ball, which eventually led to a 20-yard rush by Pace that opened up the BC defense, allowing Colandrea to find Fields for the game-winning touchdown. Virginia rushed the ball 37 times on Saturday, which certainly took a toll on the Eagles' defensive line.
Play Smart Football
The decision that needs to be discussed is the 4th and goal on the two yard line where Coach Elliott opted to go for it and failed to convert. The smart and conservative decision is to kick the field goal, you have a depleted wide receiver core, kicking is probably your best option. The second option is if you go for it you get the ball to your playmaker in Malachi Fields, Virginia failed to do either of those options.
It was a series of poor decisions during that sequence that luckily did not cost the Cavaliers.
Besides that one play, Virginia did well in this key, playing clean special teams and limiting penalties (five for 28 yards).
