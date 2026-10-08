Virginia availability report: Omillio Agard questionable to play against Syracuse
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An ugly loss at Florida State is now in the rearview mirror. The Cavaliers must flush last week's result and move onto the next task at hand — a must-win game at home. However, they will aim to do so while compensating for some notable abscences.
The official ACC availability report for Virginia vs Syracuse was released Wednesday, with a few important Cavaliers listed.
The biggest addition to the list is that starting cornerback Omillio Agard is deemed questionable to play Saturday.
Agard has been one of Virginia's better defensive backs, particularly compared to Jacobie Henderson and Ethan Minter, who have missed over a dozen tackles each and have been beaten in pass coverage. Agard has made a few mistakes too, but he has been a far more reliable cornerback than some of his counterparts.
If Agard is unable to play against the Orange (or if he is limited to a few drives), Jam Jackson could be the starting left cornerback. Jackson started every game for at cornerback for Virginia in 2024, but missed the entire 2025 season due to injury. He is an experienced player, now in his fifth season of college football with over 20 starts under his belt.
Agard is not the only Cavalier dealing with injuries. Fellow defensive starter Kam Robinson missed time this season, and other key defenders have played through painful injuries as well.
Here is the full list of Cavaliers who are listed as out this week:
- Defensive tackle Jason Hammond
- Defensive end Devon Baxter
- Receiver Dillon Newton-Short
- Safety Jaylen Jones
- Offensive lineman Noah Hartsoe
- Offensive lineman Dylan Biehl
- Defensive tackle Bull Richardson
- Defensive tackle Tyler Simmons
- Linebacker Isaiah Reese
- Receiver Triston Ward
For Syracuse, a few players are also on the injured list.
No. 2 slot receiver Darien Williams is out, and backup kicker Tripp Woody is doubtful. Starting linebacker Antoine Deslauriers is questionable — along with Ahmad Miller, the Orange's No. 4 running back.
The Orange are missing some key players, debatably more so than Virginia. That could be a problem for the visitors. The Cavaliers are averaging 45 points per game at Scott Stadium this season, and have allowed a grand total of 14 points in three home games.
Scott Stadium is becoming a difficult place for opponents to play. Syracuse might find that out the hard way without some crucial depth pieces — even if Agard is limited Saturday night.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock