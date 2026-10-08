Virginia availability report: Omillio Agard questionable to play against Syracuse

An ugly loss at Florida State is now in the rearview mirror. The Cavaliers must flush last week's result and move onto the next task at hand — a must-win game at home. However, they will aim to do so while compensating for some notable abscences.

The official ACC availability report for Virginia vs Syracuse was released Wednesday, with a few important Cavaliers listed.

The biggest addition to the list is that starting cornerback Omillio Agard is deemed questionable to play Saturday.

Agard has been one of Virginia's better defensive backs, particularly compared to Jacobie Henderson and Ethan Minter, who have missed over a dozen tackles each and have been beaten in pass coverage. Agard has made a few mistakes too, but he has been a far more reliable cornerback than some of his counterparts.

If Agard is unable to play against the Orange (or if he is limited to a few drives), Jam Jackson could be the starting left cornerback. Jackson started every game for at cornerback for Virginia in 2024, but missed the entire 2025 season due to injury. He is an experienced player, now in his fifth season of college football with over 20 starts under his belt.

Agard is not the only Cavalier dealing with injuries. Fellow defensive starter Kam Robinson missed time this season, and other key defenders have played through painful injuries as well.

Here is the full list of Cavaliers who are listed as out this week:

Defensive tackle Jason Hammond

Defensive end Devon Baxter

Receiver Dillon Newton-Short

Safety Jaylen Jones

Offensive lineman Noah Hartsoe

Offensive lineman Dylan Biehl

Defensive tackle Bull Richardson

Defensive tackle Tyler Simmons

Linebacker Isaiah Reese

Receiver Triston Ward

For Syracuse, a few players are also on the injured list.

No. 2 slot receiver Darien Williams is out, and backup kicker Tripp Woody is doubtful. Starting linebacker Antoine Deslauriers is questionable — along with Ahmad Miller, the Orange's No. 4 running back.

The Orange are missing some key players, debatably more so than Virginia. That could be a problem for the visitors. The Cavaliers are averaging 45 points per game at Scott Stadium this season, and have allowed a grand total of 14 points in three home games.

Scott Stadium is becoming a difficult place for opponents to play. Syracuse might find that out the hard way without some crucial depth pieces — even if Agard is limited Saturday night.