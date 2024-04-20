Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball Run-Ruled by Georgia Tech 13-2 in Series Opener

Matt Newton

Virginia baseball pitcher Cullen McKay.

Fortunately for Virginia, every loss only counts as one in the record books, right?

The Cavaliers found themselves on the wrong end of the ACC's new 10-run mercy rule, as No. 10 Virginia baseball (29-10, 11-8 ACC) gave up a pair of six-run innings and stranded 12 runners on base en route to a 13-2 loss in eight innings to Georgia Tech (23-13, 8-8 ACC) in the series opener on Friday night at Disharoon Park.

Having established himself as the ace of Virginia's pitching staff, Evan Blanco's latest start began well enough, retiring six of the first seven batters he faced. Trouble ensued in the top of the third, though, as Georgia Tech hit five singles and a bases-clearing three-run double as part of a six-run frame.

Being dealt an early blow doesn't usually disturb the Cavaliers, who have erased similarly-sized deficits multiple times this season. But this time, the UVA bats couldn't capitalize, despite having runners in scoring position in three out of the first six innings.

The Yellow Jackets scored an unearned run in the top of the sixth and then the Cavaliers finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh as Bobby Whalen and Ethan Anderson hit singles to start the two-out rally and then Whalen scored on a Harrison Didawick single and Anderson scored on an error.

Virginia did no further damage and then Georgia Tech scored six more in the top of the eighth on an RBI double, an RBI single, and then a grand slam from Cam Jones to give the Yellow Jackets a 13-2 lead.

Luke Hanson and Eric Becker walked to start the bottom of the eighth, but Virginia couldn't score to avoid the run-rule as Griff O'Ferrall flied out and Whalen grounded into a game-ending double-play.

Virginia will look to even the series against Georgia Tech in game 2 on Saturday at 4pm.

