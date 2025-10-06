Sports Illustrated’s Men’s College Basketball Preseason Top 25: No. 20 Virginia
Through Oct. 31, Sports Illustrated will count down its preseason college basketball Top 25 with overviews of each team. Here are the full rankings so far.
It can simultaneously be true that Tony Bennett built one of the best programs in college basketball at Virginia and that whenever he left, a pretty significant modernization process would likely be needed. Tasked with that job is Ryan Odom (coincidentally the man who delivered Virginia its most crushing loss to UMBC in the 2018 NCAA tournament), a proven winner at all three of his Division I head coaching stops. Odom’s a coach who has proven adaptable stylistically to the strengths of each job he has had, and as someone who grew up in the ACC seems like a natural fit in Charlottesville, Va. He revved up Virginia’s NIL machine immediately, hitting the ground running armed with a strong budget that has helped him build an impressive Year 1 roster. It’s an entirely new group, but the upside is sky-high.
Projected Starting Lineup
PG: Dallin Hall
SG: Malik Thomas
SF: Sam Lewis
PF: Thijs De Ridder
C: Johann Grunloh
Key Reserves: G Chance Mallory, G Jacari White, F Devin Tillis
New Additions
Headlining this rebuilt roster is a pair of international frontcourt additions with extensive pro experience. Thijs De Ridder is a 22-year-old who was a starter and third-leading scorer on Bilbao in the Spanish ACB. He also has been a fixture with the Belgian senior national team in recent years. He should be an all-conference-level college player from Day 1. Johann Grunloh is a bit more of a project, but started in the German BBL last season and is one of the most prolific young shot blockers in Europe. NBA scouts will want to get eyes on him early and often this season.
Odom surrounds this talented frontcourt duo with a ton of proven scoring and shooting from the mid-major ranks. Malik Thomas is an absolute bucket, having shredded the WCC to the tune of 19.9 points per game at San Francisco. He could lead Virginia in scoring. Sam Lewis ranked in the 100th percentile nationally in catch-and-shoot efficiency while at Toledo and brings good size at 6' 7". Jacari White made 88 threes at 40% last season at North Dakota State, including plenty off the bounce. Devin Tillis was an essential piece of the puzzle for outstanding UC Irvine teams the last three years, and he shot nearly 40% from distance. An offense that was far too anemic in the late Bennett years should be much, much improved under Odom.
Keep an eye on how Odom decides to approach the point guard spot. The more proven option is Dallin Hall, who transfers in from BYU after 61 career starts in Provo, Utah. He’s not overly dynamic offensively, but has good size and feel for the game and can knock down a shot. But there’s also plenty of excitement about local product freshman Chance Mallory, a diminutive dynamo at just 5' 10" who plays with undeniable confidence and flair.
Causes for Concern
As potent as this group looks offensively, it has some defensive limitations … especially for Odom to play the type of aggressive on-ball defense that he deployed at VCU. Grunloh should be able to erase some lapses at the rim, but some of Virginia’s best offensive lineups could be a sieve to the rim on the other end.
It’s also really hard to win at such a high level with an entirely new team. This isn’t like other rapid rebuilds where Odom’s bringing the core from his previous school; only wing Martin Carrere, who redshirted last year, follows from VCU. Odom has been solid but not spectacular in the first year of rebuilds, going 18–16 at Utah State and 24–14 at VCU.
The Bottom Line
Virginia nailed the Odom hire, and Odom’s ability to quickly put his stamp on a place with such a prominent predecessor is a really promising sign for the future. The financial investment in this roster should make the bar for a successful first year more than just sneaking into the NCAA tournament, but the mix of talent and experience here gives this roster a chance to seriously push the best of the ACC and potentially make a deep run this March.
