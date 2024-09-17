Virginia Basketball Picks Up Crystal Ball Prediction For Priority 2025 Recruit
Virginia's wait to land its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class may be over soon. It's far from a guarantee, but UVA has picked up a crystal ball prediction for four-star point guard and Charlottesville native Chance Mallory on 247Sports. This means that one of 247Sports' recruiting experts has projected that Mallory will commit to Virginia. This prediction comes right on the heels of Mallory taking an official visit to UVA this past weekend.
Mallory, who received offers from more than a dozen major conference programs, narrowed his recruitment to six schools back in July and scheduled visits to each of those schools for September and October. So far, he has taken visits to Virginia Tech and Virginia and still has trips planned to Clemson, Villanova, Tennessee, and Miami running through the end of October.
The recruiting analyst who is projecting Mallory to commit to Virginia is Colby Giacubeno, a Maryland contributor who is 14/14 on his crystal ball predictions for the class of 2025 and 128/136 all-time.
It should also be noted that Giacubeno has registered a crystal ball in favor of Cincinnati landing the commitment of Keyshuan Tillery, another four-star point guard who recently visited Virginia. Tillery narrowed his recruitment to Virginia, Cincinnati, and Wake Forest on Monday.
Giacubeno's two predictions certainly make sense, since the Cavaliers couldn't feasibly land commitments from both Tillery and Mallory since they both play the same position. We have no information on which of these two point guard Tony Bennett preferred, but if Tillery is bound for Cincinnati, Virginia will certainly be hoping Mallory is staying home.
Mallory is a 5'9" point guard and standout for St. Anne's-Belfield School, essentially right across the street from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. He is rated a four-star recruit according to each of the major recruiting services. Mallory is No. 85 in ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2025 and is ranked a top 10 point guard in the country by both 247Sports and On3.
Virginia is still in search for its first verbal commit in the 2025 recruiting class and has two open scholarships for the 2025-2026 season.
