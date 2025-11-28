Virginia Basketball vs Queens: Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction
The Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team will be taking on Queens University in just a few hours. Right now, the Cavaliers are entering the matchup with an overall record of 5-1. Prior to last weekend, UVA was riding a clean streak, but they fell to Butler 80-73. Now looking to redeem themselves against the Royals, the Cavaliers have some serious work to do on the court.
UVA's Defense Must Deliver
Head coach Ryan Odom has been working on getting his program to improve defensively, but the Cavaliers appeared to sputter offensively against Butler, as well. Coming off their first loss of the season, UVA has areas it needs to address. Odom has mentioned that defensive rebounding is one of those areas, but that's not the only task on his list. During his latest press conference, he stated:
"I mean, our first focus is getting better and improving our defense, you know, getting better at the point of the screen. We're always working on that. The rebounding certainly was when we were playing an elite offensive rebounding team like Butler, you know, it's imperative that you blockout and come up with rebounds. As I said, I think at times we did that really well, and then all of a sudden, you know, we wouldn't. And so we've got to be consistent in that regard. Guarding the basketball, staying in front. We began to switch a little bit. We played a little bit of a bigger lineup there later in the game. Like that helped us keep it in front a little bit better. And so that's something that we'll probably explore going forward. And then offensively, we've got to pass the ball better. You know, it's too much dribbling throughout the weekend. And I think when we pass, and we're crisp and aggressive, we can be tough to guard. I think at times we were, but, overall, not a great offensive performance, you know, by us."
Final Score Prediction
If UVA defeats Queens University in this non-conference matchup, its overall record will extend to 6-1. However, this is uncharted territory for the Cavaliers — this will be the first meeting between the two programs. So far, Thijs De Ridder, Malik Thomas, and Chance Mallory have been the primary leaders on the court this season, and it's unlikely that they're going to lose momentum any time soon. After Thomas led the team in points last weekend, I think he will be a major factor in today's outcome, likely leading the team once again.
"Malik can score. He can score. He's really tough in transition. You know, he's really confident with his shot and, you know, when he has space to work with, he's really good. So, we're going to need him, you know, throughout the season. He knows that. We all know that," Odom said in his media appearance. "He is the key for us to being a well-balanced team, and it's not about one player. It's about the collection of guys, you know, playing together, performing well together, being there for one another, and continuing to grow as a group."
Our final score prediction for this matchup lands at 90-65, with Thomas posting the highest number of points.