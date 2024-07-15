Virginia Football Attendees for 2024 ACC Football Kickoff Announced
Each ACC football team's attendees for the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff event in Charlotte were announced on Monday. In addition to head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia will be represented by graduate defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., sixth year defensive end Kam Butler, and graduate quarterback Tony Muskett.
Each of the 17 ACC teams will be represented by their head coach and three select student-athletes. Here is the full list of attendees for the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff:
Boston College
Head Coach Bill O’Brien
Thomas Castellanos, QB, Waycross, Georgia
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Williamstown, New Jersey
Drew Kendall, OL, Norwell, Massachusetts
California
Head Coach Justin Wilcox
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Miami, Florida
Jaydn Ott, RB, Chino, California
Chandler Rogers, QB, Mansfield, Texas
Craig Woodson, S, Grand Prairie, Texas
Clemson
Head Coach Dabo Swinney
Barrett Carter, LB, Suwanee, Georgia
Cade Klubnik, QB, Austin, Texas
Phil Mafah, RB, Loganville, Georgia
R.J. Mickens, S, Southlake, Texas
Duke
Head Coach Manny Diaz
Grayson Loftis, QB, Gaffney, South Carolina
Jordan Moore, WR, Sykesville, Maryland
Maalik Murphy, QB, Inglewood, California
Justin Pickett, OL, Carmel, Indiana
Jaylen Stinson, S, Opelika, Alabama
Florida State
Head Coach Mike Norvell
Joshua Farmer, DT, Port St. Joe, Florida
Patrick Payton, DE, Miami, Florida
Darius Washington, OL, Pensacola, Florida
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Brent Key
Zeek Biggers, DL, Salisbury, North Carolina
Jamal Haynes, RB, Loganville, Georgia
Haynes King, QB, Longview, Texas
Louisville
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Ashton Gillotte, DL, Boca Raton, Florida
Quincy Riley, DB, Columbia, South Carolina
Tyler Shough, QB, Chandler, Arizona
Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Francisco Mauigoa, LB, ‘Ili‘Ili, American Samoa
Jalen Rivers, OL, Jacksonville, Florida
Cam Ward, QB, West Columbia, Texas
North Carolina
Head Coach Mack Brown
Power Echols, LB, Charlotte, North Carolina
Omarion Hampton, RB, Clayton, North Carolina
Conner Harrell, QB, Alabaster, Alabama
Max Johnson, QB, Athens, Georgia
Kaimon Rucker, RUSH, Hartwell, Georgia
NC State
Head Coach Dave Doeren
Grayson McCall, QB, Indian Trail, North Carolina
Davin Vann, DE, Cary, North Carolina
Jordan Waters, RB, Fairmont, North Carolina
Pitt
Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania
Donovan McMillon, DB, McMurray, Pennsylvania
Nate Yarnell, QB, Austin, Texas
SMU
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee
Kevin Jennings, QB, Oak Cliff, Texas
RJ Maryland, TE, Southlake, Texas
Elijah Roberts, DE, Miami, Florida
Preston Stone, QB, Dallas, Texas
Stanford
Head Coach Troy Taylor
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada
Ashton Daniels, QB, Burford, Georgia
Tristan Sinclair, LB, Alamo, California
Syracuse
Head Coach Fran Brown
LeQuint Allen, RB, Millville, New Jersey
Justin Barron, DB, Rocky Hill, Connecticut
Fadil Diggs, DL, East Camden, New Jersey
Kyle McCord, QB, Mt. Laurel, New Jersey
Virginia
Head Coach Tony Elliott
Chico Bennett Jr., DE, Ashburn, Virginia
Kam Butler, LB, Florence, Kentucky
Tony Muskett, QB, Springfield, Virginia
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Brent Pry
Kyron Drones, QB, Pearland, Texas
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DL, Portsmouth, Virginia
Dorian Strong, CB, Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Wake Forest
Head Coach Dave Clawson
Jasheen Davis, DL, Snellville, Georgia
DeVonte Gordon, OL, Washington, D.C.
Taylor Morin, WR, Centreville, Virginia
The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff will take place from July 22nd to July 25th at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. UVA is scheduled to appear at the event on Tuesday, July 23rd along with California, Pittsburgh, Stanford, and Virginia Tech. The ACC Network will have live coverage of the event on all four days.
