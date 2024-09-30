Virginia Football vs. Louisville Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 7 Virginia football game against Louisville on Saturday, October 12th will kick off at 3:30pm at Scott Stadium and will be broadcast on either ESPN or the ACC Network, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday (September 30).
The television designation will be finalized following the week 6 games (October 5). Either the Louisville-Virginia or the California-Pittsburgh game will be broadcast on ESPN and the other will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 7 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Oct. 12 unless otherwise specified):
- Clemson at Wake Forest, 12pm on ESPN
- Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12pm on The CW
- Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30pm on NBC/Peacock
- Louisville at Virginia, 3:30pm on ESPN OR ACC Network
- California at Pittsburgh, 3:30pm on ESPN OR ACC Network
- Syracuse at NC State, 8pm on ACC Network
Kickoff times have yet to be announced for five of UVA's remaining games. Here's Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, October 5th at 12pm: vs. Boston College (ACC Network)
Saturday, October 12th at 3:30pm: vs. Louisville (TBD)
Saturday, October 19th at TBD: at Clemson (TBD)
Saturday, October 26th at TBD: vs. North Carolina (TBD)
Saturday, November 9th at TBD: at Pittsburgh (TBD)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd at TBD: vs. SMU (TBD)
Saturday, November 30th at TBD: vs. Virginia Tech (TBD)
