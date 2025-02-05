Virginia Football Officially Welcomes the 2025 Signing Class
As expected, there were no new commitments for the Virginia football program, but now we can put a bow on the 2025 UVA signing class... at least until the spring transfer portal window that is. The Cavaliers signed a total of 38 players, split evenly between 19 high school recruits and 19 transfers.
Tony Elliott held a press conference on Wednesday (February 5) to discuss Virginia's signing class. Watch the full presser in the video below:
UVA Athletics provided some key numbers to know about Virginia's 2025 signing class, which we have summarized below:
Of the 19 transfers Virginia brought in, eight are undergraduate transfers and 11 are graduate transfers. All 19 of the transfers enrolled in January and will participate in spring football activities. Six of the high school signees enrolled in January. That total of 25 mid-year enrollees is the most mid-year acquisitions in the history of the UVA football program.
Continuing with the transfers, the 19 incoming transfers have 530 combined games played, 299 combined starts, and 23,258 combined snaps of college football. UVA's four offensive line transfers - Brady Wilson (UAB), Tyshawn Wyatt (JMU), Kevin Wigenton II (Illinois), and Monroe Mills (Louisville) - have started a combined 101 games. Virginia's three wide receiver transfers - Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), Cam Ross (JMU), and Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame) - have a combined 48 starts between them. The Cavaliers also added three defensive ends - Cazeem Moore (Elon), Fisher Camac (UNLV), and Mitchell Melton (Ohio State) - who have a combined 33 starts.
Six transfers have garnered All-Conference honors during the course of their college careers: QB Chandler Morris (North Texas), safety Devin Neal (Louisville), offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt (JMU), wide receiver Cam Ross (JMU), running back J'Mari Taylor (NC Central), and cornerback Ja'son Prevard (Morgan State). UVA added three transfers who have played in the CFP National Championship Game: Chandler Morris (when he was at TCU), Mitchell Melton (Ohio State), and Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame).
Moving on to the high school signees, UVA's batch of incoming first years includes many who come from highly successful high school football programs. The 2025 Virginia high school signing class had a combined winning percentage of .622 in the 2024 season and two future Cavaliers - linebacker Justin Rowe (Asheville School) and defensive tackle Sichan John (Hebron Christian Academy) - won state championships in 2024.
UVA's 2025 high school signing class includes six players from Virginia, three from Georgia, two each from Florida and Massachusetts, and one player from Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C.
See the complete 2025 Virginia Football Signing Day Class below.
2025 Virginia Signing Day Class
High School Recruits
WR Josiah Abdullah* (Columbus, GA)
OL Jon Adair (Franklin, TN)
S Corey Costner* (Baltimore, MD)
RB Xay Davis (Richmond, VA)
QB Cole Geer (Griswold, CT)
OL Jim Harris Jr.* (Muskegon, MI)
DT Sichan John* (Lawrenceville, GA)
QB Bjorn Jurgensen (Orlando, FL)
WR Dillon Newton-Short* (Matoaca, VA)
DB Josiah Persinger (Roanoke, VA)
LB Isaiah Reese (Gilford, NH)
OL Grayson Reid (Washington, D.C.)
WR Isaiah Robinson (Chester, VA)
LB Justin Rowe (Ottawa, Ontario)
CB CJ Spence (Chesapeake, VA)
TE Willem Thurber (Brattleboro, VT)
DE Evan Ward (Peachtree City, GA)
S Montino Williams (Chesterfield, VA)
TE Justin Zames* (Tampa, FL)
*indicates January enrollee
Transfers
DE Fisher Camac (Gilbert, AZ) - UNLV
WR Jahmal Edrine (Fort Lauderdale, FL) - Purdue
DL Jacob Holmes (Phoenix, AZ) - Fresno State
QB Daniel Kaelin (Elkhorn, NE) - Nebraska
LB Maddox Marcellus (Miami, FL) - Eastern Kentucky
DE Mitchell Melton (Silver Spring, MD) - Ohio State
OL Monroe Mills (Columbia, MO) - Louisville
DE Cazeem Moore (Vanceboro, NC) - Elon
QB Chandler Morris (Highland Park, TX) - North Texas
S Devin Neal (Lexington, KY) - Louisville
DL Hunter Osborne (Trussville, AL) - Alabama
DB Ja'son Prevard (Atlantic City, NJ) - Morgan State
LS Bryce Robinson (Winston, GA) - Kennesaw State
WR Cam Ross (Newark, DE) - James Madison
RB J'Mari Taylor (Charlotte, NC) - North Carolina Central
WR Jayden Thomas (Paulding County, GA) - Notre Dame
OL Kevin Wigenton II (Colts Neck, NJ) - Illinois
OL Brady Wilson (Spanish Fort, AL) - UAB
OL Tyshawn Wyatt (Richmond, VA) - James Madison
