An Early Attempt to Predict Virginia Football's Win-Loss Record in 2025
The Virginia football schedule for the 2025 season is officially out, so let's give our way too early predictions. It's important to keep in mind that the season is still over six months away, and a lot can change between now and August 30th, but let's have some fun:
August 30th: Virginia Cruises Past Coastal Carolina at Home (1-0)
Virginia has its season opener against the Chanticleers, who the Cavaliers dispatched in Conway, South Carolina, last year by a score of 43-24. Expect a similar result in 2025; Virginia is 1-0.
September 6th: Virginia Squeaks By NC State On the Road (2-0)
This game is a bit interesting as it is a non-conference game despite the Wolfpack being an ACC opponent. CJ Bailey will be the starter after posting a 5-7 record in 2024. This offense has the star power to run up the scoreboard, although Bailey has been prone to taking sacks and throwing interceptions as he is still developing. That said, this game will be a battle, but like Wake Forest in 2024, I see Virginia finding a way on the road to start the season 2-0.
September 13th: Virginia Dispatches William & Mary at Home (3-0)
This game doesn't need much rationale. FBS vs. FCS, Virginia will dominate. For a bonus, look for the Cavaliers to dominate on the ground and see Xavier Brown have a big day.
September 20th: Virginia Fends Off Stanford At Home (4-0)
Remaining on the home front, Virginia earns its first true ACC win of the season, defeating a low-level ACC opponent, the Stanford Cardinal. If Virginia drops home games against opponents like Stanford, Elliott's seat will burn early.
September 26th: Virginia Upsets Florida State at Home (5-0)
Noticing a trend, Virginia plays four of its first five games at home, which is good for a strong start but makes the latter half of the season even more grueling. Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who the Cavaliers frustrated in a 24-14 win over the Eagles last October, will be running point for the Seminoles in 2025. John Rudzinki's defense did an excellent job against Castellanos last year, and I see him doing it again. 5-0, yes, you heard me.
October 4th: Virginia Humbled by Louisville On the Road (5-1)
After a strong start, the Cavaliers suffer a brutal loss to one of the best teams in the ACC. The Cardinals should also be undefeated at this point in the season. I see Miller Moss and the high-powered Louisville offense taking care of business at home and boat-racing the Cavaliers with all their offensive weapons. Virginia falls to 5-1.
October 18th: Virginia Takes Care of Business Against Washington State At Home (6-1)
Off the bye, Virginia refocuses and knocks off a Washington State team that lost its head coach Jake Dickert this offseason to Wake Forest and will be scrambling for a new identity under Jimmy Rogers, who adjusts to the life of FBS football and the transfer portal.
October 25th: Virginia Fall to UNC on the Road (6-2)
The Cavaliers were brutally embarrassed against the Tar Heels in 2024 as the Hoos could not contain Omarion Hampton, who has departed for the NFL. Hampton may be gone, but Bill Belichick and his new roster step into the fold with quarterback Max Johnson returning after missing nearly all of 2024 with an injury. The Tar Heels lock the Hoos down in Chapel Hill, handing the Cavaliers their second loss.
November 1st: Virginia Fall to Cal on the Road (6-3)
Here come the road games and, with that, the road losses. Playing Cal on the road is brutal, and with quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, a former Oregon Duck, running the offense, I think this Cal offense will hit its stride and beat Virginia. Virginia falls to 6-3.
November 8th: Virginia Returns to Winning Ways Against Wake Forest (7-3)
The Demon Deacons fell to the Cavaliers on the road last year, and with a new coach in Jake Dickert at the helm and 20 transfers coming in, including a new quarterback, I see this team experiencing growing pains in 2025; Virginia returns to winning ways, and 7-3.
November 15th: Virginia Loses to Duke on the Road (7-4)
The Blue Devils impressed in 2024 and, with the acquisition of Tulane's Darian Mensah, should once again be formidable this fall. This will be a tough road game late in the season for Virginia, which I see the Cavaliers dropping, heading into the bye week. Cavaliers fall to 7-4.
November 29th: Virginia Falls to Virginia Tech (7-5)
The Hokies knocked off the Cavaliers with third-string quarterback Pop Watson in 2024. I don't see things changing in 2025 with Kyron Drones returning, coupled with the fact that Virginia can't beat Virginia Tech. Until I'm proven wrong, the Hokies will again give the Hoos a loss sending Virginia to 7-5 on the season.
Early 2025 Virginia Football Record Prediction: 7-5, 3-5 ACC
