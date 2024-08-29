Virginia Football: Players to Watch in UVA’s Season Opener Against Richmond
As part of our preview coverage for Virginia’s week one matchup against the Richmond Spiders here’s who you should keep your eye on from both squads.
#4 Chris Tyree - WR - Virginia
The Notre Dame transfer will don the orange and blue for the first time on Saturday and will look to deliver a breakout performance. Tyree has received extensive comparisons to Malik Washington who recorded 110 receptions for 1,426 yards, and nine touchdowns in 2023. Tyree recorded 26 catches for 426 yards in South Bend last year and with a pass-happy offense led by quarterback Anthony Colandrea, Tyree will look to take on a larger workload in Charlottesville. Tyree is also expected to take on the role as the Virginia kickoff returner so look out for him there as well.
#5 Kobe Pace - RB - Virginia
Pace is set to be the starting tailback for the Cavaliers with the former Clemson transfer receiving a lot of praise for his efforts and work ethic in camp. So look out for the Cavaliers to establish the run early and look for Pace to take on the majority of the workload. Pace is seeking to reestablish his 2021 sophomore season where he averaged 6.16 yards a carry.
Read more about Kobe Pace here: Virginia RB Kobe Pace Makes Big Strides in Preseason Camp
#15 Chico Bennett Jr. - DE - Virginia
The defensive end is also hoping to get out to a strong start in the season opener as the graduate student looks to, similar to Pace, reestablish old form. In 2022, Bennett Jr. led the Cavaliers with seven sacks and with Richmond giving up 39 sacks last season, he has an opportunity to start the year on a high note.
#29 Kempton Shine - DB - Virginia
The Eastern Michigan transfer is coming off of an impressive fall camp, receiving praise from Tony Elliott, and will look to display his talents in his first game in the orange and blue. Shine left Eastern Michigan with 27 pass deflections, the second-most in program history.
Read more about Kempton Shine here: Virginia CB Kempton Shine Impresses in First Fall Camp as a Cavalier
#11 Nick DeGennaro - WR - Richmond
DeGennaro was second team All-CAA last year and was recently named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. In 2023, DeGennaro recorded 71 receptions for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns and will look to be a standout against Richmond as he faces off against Virginia's corners.
#21 Jabril Hayes - DB - Richmond
Hayes received All-Conference honors last season in a year where he recorded three interceptions and five pass deflections. Against the Hoos, Hayes will look to disrupt Colandrea as the sophomore quarterback looks to find rhythm in the season opener as the junior looks to continue to build chemistry with his group of wideouts.
