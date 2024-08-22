Virginia CB Kempton Shine Impresses in First Fall Camp as a Cavalier
The Cavaliers ranked 11th in passing defense in 2023 and will need to improve if they want to make a bowl game this season. To help stabilize the Virginia secondary, Tony Elliott recruited transfer Kempton Shine from Eastern Michigan. The graduate student, who is a projected contender to start at cornerback for the Cavaliers this season, looks to serve as a lockdown corner in the ACC.
During his first two seasons at Eastern Michigan, Shine worked his way into the starting lineup, playing in a combined ten games over those two years and recorded 28 solo tackles and a forced fumble, which he also recovered.
In 2021, Shine came on to the scene for the Eagles, starting in all ten games and recording 27 solo tackles and three pass breakups. In his senior year, Shine continued to improve, registering 12 pass breakups and one interception on top of another forced fumble and 24 solo tackles. Shine’s effort also helped Eastern Michigan to a 9-4 season and a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory, the Eagles first bowl win since 1987.
The success continued for Shine in 2023 with 56 total tackles (31 solo) and nine pass deflections, good for 7th most in the MAC. Shine was also a key part of the defense that limited Buffalo to 11 points in the final regular season game, helping the Eagles to bowl eligibility once again.
In his five seasons at Eastern Michigan, Shine recorded 27 total pass deflections, second in program history.
After a lengthy amount of time as an Eagle, Shine entered the transfer portal in search of a new challenge, the ACC, joining the Cavaliers in Charlottesville for his sixth and final collegiate season. So far, the coaching staff has been impressed with Shine’s performances in Fall camp.
“A guy that has just been consistent and keeps showing up is 29 in Kempton [Shine],” said head coach Tony Elliott. “If I’d say there’s one [cornerback] that’s caught my eye more than the others, it’d be Kempton.”
Elliott also noted that Shine had the most impressive performance in Virginia's first intrasquad scrimmage at Scott Stadium.
Our latest depth chart projects have Shine set to occupy the left cornerback position, while former Clemson transfer Malcolm Greene slots in at the right cornerback position, with sophomore Dre Walker and Penn transfer Kendren Smith competing at those spots as well.
Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 3.0: Injuries Shake Up Starting Lineup
With Fall camp wrapping up and the season opener against Richmond on August 31st creeping ever closer, Shine will look to continue to impress and prepare for his debut in the orange and blue.
